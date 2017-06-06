Lions coach Warren Gatland: 'We've just got to match fire with fire'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The jetlag should have gone but the challenges keep mounting for the British and Irish Lions and there is no mistaking the importance of their match against the Blues tomorrow, three days before a titanic challenge against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Coach Warren Gatland has made 15 changes to the squad which limped to a 13-7 win over the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei and wants to see a vast improvement, saying his Lions side must find a different level of intensity at Eden Park.

"We've just got to match fire with fire with our approach to the game," Gatland said. "I think the fact that we would have been here for a week on Wednesday... [and] understanding what's coming at us and how tough the challenge is going to be, I think that's going to put us in good stead.

"A few guys were flat and disappointed that we didn't win the [opening] game more comfortably, but it was a win, an ugly win at that, but we came out of it on top and there's only one way to go and that's to improve on the performance."

While Gatland has named two quality England locks in Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje for the Blues match, he is clearly going to name a near test-strength side for the Crusaders at AMI Stadium on Saturday and there is a danger that a fired-up challenge from Tana Umaga's men could catch his side out like the Provincial Barbarians so nearly did.

Umaga has named eight All Blacks in his starting line-up, including a star-studded backline with pace and explosiveness which has the potential to stretch the visitors in every way.

"They've got some real quality individuals that we have to take care of but we're excited about the game, we're looking forward to it," Gatland said.

"The Blues have only lost to one non-New Zealand side - it shows how strong they are.

"It's just reinforced how tough this tour is going to be. The Provincial Barbarians, they were pumped up, they were fired up in the changing rooms - it was a massive opportunity for them."

In looking ahead to what is going to be a torrid challenge from the Crusaders, unbeaten after 14 Super Rugby matches this season, it appears clear that Irishman Conor Murray will start at halfback, inside England No10 Owen Farrell.

Welsh outside backs Liam Williams and George North are almost certain starters at AMI Stadium, as is England prop Maka Vunipola.

In the meantime, Gatland's new boys, including one Jared Payne, a former Blues player and adopted Irishman, have the opportunity to put a new perspective on a tour which has begun so unconvincingly.

Northlander Payne, starting at centre after recovering from a calf injury which kept him out of the tour opener, said: "It's going to be bloody tough. They're a pretty good team so we're going to have to be on our toes. If we give those boys too much space they could cause us headaches."

Lions: Leigh Halfpenny, Jack Nowell, Jared Payne, Robbie Henshaw, Elliot Daly, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb, CJ Stander, Justin Tipuric, James Haskell, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Dan Cole, Ken Owens (c), Jack McGrath

Reserves: Rory Best, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Greig Laidlaw, Johnny Sexton, Liam Williams

Blues: Michael Collins, Matt Duffie, Rieko Ioane, George Moala, Sonny Bill Williams/ TJ Faiane, Stephen Perofeta, Augustine Pulu, Steve Luatua, Blake Gibson, Akira Ioane, Scott Scrafton, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Charlie Faumuina, James Parsons, Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Reserves: Hame Faiva, Alex Hodgman, Sione Mafileo, Patrick Tuipulotu, Kara Pryor, Sam Nock, Ihaia West, TJ Faiane/Melani Nanai

