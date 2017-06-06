Rugby: Tiaan Falcon on target again as Magpies pivot scores 19 for Baby Blacks in Georgia

By Shane Hurndell - Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby pivot Tiaan Falcon scored 19 points as New Zealand maintained their unbeaten run at the Under-20 World Cup in Georgia yesterday.

Falcon succeeded with eight of his nine attempts at goal, five conversions and three penalties, in the Baby Blacks' 68-26 win against Italy. Hawke's Bay prop Pouri Rakete-Stones scored one of the New Zealanders' nine tries.

As in the win against Scotland on Wednesday night, the Baby Blacks' superior pace was used regularly - much to the delight of head coach and Magpies mentor Craig Philpott.

"We're not short of wheels, which is particularly good considering the game we want to play," Philpott said.

"I was really pleased with our set piece play because a couple of guys were playing positions they are not used to playing in.

The in-house competition within the squad is good too, which is what we need as it will take an entire squad to win the cup."

The main areas of improvement required in their next outing against Ireland on Thursday night will be better strategies to combat the lineout drive and tighter defence, because they allowed the Italians to score four tries.

"Defensively we want to be better, but we also want to play, and sometimes it's a bit of risk and reward," Philpott said.

Winger Caleb Clarke scored two tries with his brand of speed and power while fullback Will Jordan scored a brilliant chip-and-regather try.

Replacement back Tamati Tua scored a solo 80m try and centre Braydon Ennor showed some classy touches, scoring a try and setting up another.

While Italy's forwards were big and committed their backs offered little on attack, whereas the Baby Blacks backs continually punched holes out wide. Ireland, who beat New Zealand last year, were beaten 32-28 by Scotland in the other Pool B match.

"Ireland will have everything to play for against us," Philpott added.

Scorers:

New Zealand 68 (Caleb Clarke 2, Will Jordan, Orbyn Leger, Jona Nareki, Braydon Ennor, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tamati Tua, Adrian Choat tries; Tiaan Falcon 5 con, 3 pen, Leger 2 con) Italy 26 (Simone Cornelli, Niccolo Cannone, Michele Lamaro, Alberto Rollero tries; Filippo Di Marco 3 con). HT: 39-21.