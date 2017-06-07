



Herald reporter Heath Moore is spending five weeks in a campervan following the Lions fans. This is his latest report.

You get the sense Lions fans are fearing the worst.

No, not the rain. They're used to that - but a series of losses to the Super Rugby sides and the All Blacks.

After strong winds and heavy rain gave fans a slightly bleak welcome to the country, the Red Army were in need of a positive result on the field to kickstart the campaign.

"It should be a romp, shouldn't it?" one Irish man asked me ahead of the first game. Given the fact the Provincial Barbarians weren't a fully professional rugby side I suggested I'd be shocked if it wasn't a "safe victory".

The Lions came out and stumbled across the line with a 13-7 win. However, it felt anything but victorious for the fans.

Having spent a few days eating, breathing and living among the hearty travelling Red Army, it was clear there had been a shift in attitude. Confidence was brimming before the first game. Now, they fear the worst is yet ahead of them.

Walking out of Toll Stadium the realists were quick to put the boot into the side.

"Gutless", "amateur" and "worrying" - words that could be heard among the crowd time and time again.

The jetlag excuse didn't cut it with the Red Army either. One former pilot and proud Scot was flabbergasted that excuse could be used for rugby players who fly first-class.

"Beds, five-star meals, entertainment and medical staff on hand sure makes for tough travelling," he joked.

And up next, the Blues. They're the weakest Super Rugby side but still feature eight All Blacks in their match day squad.

The Red Army certainly know their rugby. One suggested all New Zealand Super Rugby franchises could match it on the international stage. They're not wrong.

Pulling up the Super Rugby table on his phone, Welshmen Gariant Jenkins pointed out that the whole New Zealand conference had lost just one game to the overseas opposition this season. The only saving grace? The All Blacks players will be missing from a number of Super Rugby sides as the tour progresses, he said.

What do the Red Army deem a successful tour for the Lions?

Some suggested they'd be happy if the team win more than half their games, including a Test against the All Blacks.

A tall order? You'd like to think the best international players from the British Isles can put our Super Rugby sides to the sword.

Here's hoping the passionate travelling army will have something to sing about after Wednesday's battle.

