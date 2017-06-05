Rugby: Lions make 15 changes to side to take on Blues

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Warren Gatland has announced his British and Irish Lions team to play the Blues on Wednesday, and it's clear that he is saving his heavy artillery for the Crusaders three days later in Christchurch.

It is a juggling act which could blow up in Gatland's face should the Blues, who will include eight All Blacks in their starting line-up, make the most of their opportunities at Eden Park.

In looking ahead to what is going to be a titanic challenge on Saturday from the Crusaders, unbeaten after 14 Super Rugby matches this season, it appears clear that Irishman Conor Murray will start at halfback inside England No10 Owen Farrell.

Welsh outside backs Liam Williams and George North are almost certain starters at AMI Stadium, as is England prop Mako Vunipola, in what will be close to a test-strength line-up.

Gatland's immediate challenge is to subdue a Blues team determined to create history as the first Super Rugby team to beat the Lions.

Happily for Kiwi Jared Payne, he has recovered from his leg injury which ruled him out of the tour opener in Whangarei and the former Crusader will start at No13.

Welsh prop Ken Owens, one of 11 players making their Lions debut, has been named captain.

Gatland said: "We have made 15 changes to the starting XV and we are excited to see what this team is able to do against the Blues on Wednesday.

"We have stated from the off that we want to give every player a start in the first three games and Wednesday is an opportunity for this set of players to show what they can do in a Lions jersey.

"It was good to get the win under our belts last weekend. The boys in the stand were itching to get their chance and they are really excited about Wednesday.

"In terms of Ken, he has worked really hard on his recovery and it's great to have him available. He has captained the Scarlets and has assumed a leadership role within the camp and it is a great opportunity for him.

"We are expecting a big crowd at Eden Park. It will be the first of three matches there for us and we know the atmosphere will be outstanding. We are hoping for some good weather and are expecting a tough, fast and open game of rugby."

Lions: Leigh Halfpenny, Jack Nowell, Jared Payne, Robbie Henshaw, Elliot Daly, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb, CJ Stander, Justin Tipuric, James Haskell, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Dan Cole, Ken Owens (c), Jack McGrath

Reserves: Rory Best, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Greig Laidlaw, Johnny Sexton, Liam Williams

