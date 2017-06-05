A baby for The Bus - All Black Julian Savea and his wife announce big family news

The Bus is going to be a dad again.

All Blacks winger Julian Savea and his wife, Fatima, have announced on social media that they expecting a baby in December.

The Hurricane shared the happy news alongside a photo of the grinning couple, holding a dog and with a large balloon of the word Baby behind, on his Instagram page this afternoon.

We are so happy and blessed to announce that our little family is going to grow in December #cantwait A post shared by Julian Savea (@juliansavea7) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Fatima Savea shared her joy on Instagram.

"We are beyond blessed and excited to announce that we are expecting a wee bundle of joy soon! Words cannot describe our excitement and joy."

The couple met more than three years ago and told Spy last year they wanted to start a family.

The pair have three fur babies, a French bulldog and two white Samoyeds, but Fatima Savea made no secret about her desire to become pregnant and the struggle the pair had faced.

They had also contacted adoption agencies in the Middle East, she told Spy.

"Julian is a father already and he would absolutely love a whole rugby team of children, but to some it comes easily and to others it's very difficult and unfortunately we are on the difficult side of things."

She also shared some of the other ups and downs of their three years together, including Savea's struggle for her father's approval.

"It definitely hasn't been an easy three years for us. I come from a Muslim family and they were not very accepting of the relationship at first, which was very difficult for us both, but we fought hard for what we wanted and now my family wouldn't have it any other way."

- NZ Herald