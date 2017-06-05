Rugby: Blues name side to face British and Irish Lions

Stephen Perofeta's first start at first five for the Blues will come against the British and Irish Lions.

The youngster has been given the nod for Wednesday night's Lions Series game at Eden Park.

Perofeta has been on the bench for the side's last two outings in Super Rugby against the Chiefs and Reds.

There's a host of changes to the side that beat the Reds, with Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Charlie Faumuina returning to start at prop and Scott Scrafton replacing Patrick Tuipulotu at lock who drops to the bench.

Akira Ioane and Blake Gibson take over flanker duties with Steven Luatua remaining at number eight.

Augustine Pulu gets the nod at halfback inside Perofeta, with Sonny Bill Williams bracketed at second five with TJ Faiane.

If Faiane starts, he'll be one of only two survivors from the win over the Reds in the backline alongside Rieko Ioane, with George Moala, Matt Duffie and Michael Collins returning.

- Radio Sport