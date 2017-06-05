Sir Clive Woodward: Five star players who need to step up for the British & Irish Lions

Sir Clive Woodward for The Mail On Sunday

The British & Irish Lions face the monumental task of overcoming New Zealand on their own turf this summer.

Warren Gatland has selected a 41-man squad who he believes can get the job done in the three-Test series.

But all touring parties need their star players to step up - and here are five to keep an eye out for as the summer unfolds.

Sam Warburton

I've said it before, but Sam Warburton's two Lions test appearances as captain against Australia four years ago were two of the greatest individual performances I've ever seen and, for me, he was always nailed on for this tour, both as a player and captain.

He is an absolutely key figure, an outstanding world-class player in a position and area of the game where New Zealand are always strong, even though there is no Richie McCaw to deal with any more.

The only question really is whether he wears a six or seven on his back, because I believe Justin Tipuric could fit the bill at openside. Australia have pioneered the two-opensides approach and the Lions might follow suit.



Conor Murray

The Munster and Ireland scrumhalf was probably the stand-out player in Europe last season, and was certainly at the heart of Ireland's famous win over New Zealand in Chicago.

He has all the weapons needed - smooth pass, superb kicking game and very dangerous on the break - but he also has that confidence and swagger the Lions will need.

Rhys Webb is another terrific performer and although New Zealand always boast class scrumhalves, the Lions will match them all the way.

Owen Farrell

I look at Owen Farrell and I see a man of granite - a natural-born winner, and a player New Zealand will respect and be very wary of.

In the test match arena, he has become the most reliable goalkicker bar none and although I am expecting both sides to score plenty of tries during this series, world-class goalkicking will always make a difference.

Where to play him? All things being equal - Johnny Sexton being fit and in form - I'd still go for the 10/12 combination, with Farrell at inside centre.

But if Sexton falters, I wouldn't hesitate to switch Farrell to flyhalf.

Maro Itoje

Just 22, but a wonderfully accomplished and athletic all-round forward - his contribution in all phases of the game is remarkable - who has almost no experience of losing at any level and therefore knows no fear.

Like Warburton, Itoje will tackle New Zealand at their area of greatest strength, because Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are outstanding locks.

For me, Itoje is the first-choice Lions lock, and the other starting position will have to be fought out between Alun Wyn Jones, George Kruis, Iain Henderson and Courtney Lawes. I'm glad that's a call I don't have to make.

Liam Williams

This guy is a terrific all-round back-three player, who could just as easily start at full-back as wing.

He enjoyed a quite exceptional tour of New Zealand last summer, when he shone in all three tests and batted on throughout the winter, and was on fire for Scarlets during their march to the Pro 12 Championship.

He's quick, has got that trademark Welsh ability to sidestep, likes to counterattack from deep, and despite being no giant, is very tough and physical.

