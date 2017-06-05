Rugby: Injuries force Michael Cheika to consider departing Wallaby veteran

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has given a reprieve to Europe-bound centre Rob Horne, calling him in for injured Queensland Reds skipper Samu Kerevi in the June test squad.

Kerevi went down with an ankle injury in the Reds' loss to the Blues on Friday night, paving the way for Horne to come into the squad, despite being one of a number of experienced players overlooked in Cheika's initial 34-man group to face Fiji, Scotland and Italy.

While Kerevi will be unavailable for the June Tests, he did receive some good news by avoiding surgery.

Halfback Nick Phipps, who also has an ankle injury, will be replaced by Waratahs team-mate Jake Gordon, who becomes the ninth uncapped player in the squad.

The 52-cap veteran Phipps injured his ankle in the Waratahs' last-start loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin and his injury leaves Will Genia as the only capped halfback in the squad, with emerging Brumbies star Joe Powell also in line to make his debut.

"It's really unfortunate for Samu and Nick, but a great opportunity for Jake and Rob to come into the squad," said Cheika.

"Jake was involved in our camp in Canberra earlier this year and has really stepped up for the Waratahs in Super Rugby.

"He's another uncapped player, but it will be good to expose him to the test environment."

Horne, who will join Northampton next season, was initially overlooked along with other senior players Scott Fardy (Leinster) and Will Skelton (Saracens), who have also signed with overseas clubs.

Continued below.

Related Content Rugby: Brumbies overcome massive loss of players to reign over Aussie conference Rugby: NZ steamroll Italy, march on at World Rugby U20 tournament Rugby: Damian McKenzie presses case for All Blacks place

The 27-year-old Horne has played 29 tests for Australia, and has been in and out of the Wallabies squad since making his debut in 2010.

"Rob has been a strong leader in our Wallabies environment and his experience will be invaluable in this relatively inexperienced squad," Cheika said.

"We really want to put a strong emphasis on leadership in this team and we have some young leaders in this squad who are continuing to develop."

The Wallabies assembled in Melbourne on Sunday evening, ahead of Saturday's clash with Fiji at AAMI Park.

While Australian rugby has endured a tumultuous Super Rugby season on and off the field, Cheika is confident the Wallabies can turn things around.

"We've got play with a certain attitude and it's not going to be perfect, but a certain attitude that says 'Australian rugby - we're here for the fight'," Cheika said.

- news.com.au