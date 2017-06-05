Rugby: Brumbies overcome massive loss of players to reign over Aussie conference

Brumbies captain Sam Carter says winning the Australian conference with two rounds to play is deeply satisfying, given most people predicted an exodus of stars would cripple the Canberra franchise.

With a bonus-point win over the Rebels on Saturday night, the Brumbies claimed an unassailable lead in the Australian conference.

It hasn't been their strongest year, with only six wins so far, but on the back of two wins on tour and with other Australian sides poor this year, the Brumbies booked a home final in the Super Rugby playoffs in July.

In a testament to the Brumbies' incredible consistency, this will be the fifth straight season the Brumbies have made the playoffs.

"For me, it is pretty satisfying," said Carter. "No-one really gave us a chance at the start of the year."

Heading into the 2017 season, all the talk was about who wouldn't be playing for the Brumbies, as opposed to who would.

Stephen Moore (Reds), Matt Toomua (Leicester), David Pocock (sabbatical), Joe Tomane (Montpellier), Robbie Coleman (Force), Ita Vaea (retired for health reasons) and Michael Wells (Waratahs) all departed.

With Christian Lealiifano (illness) also sidelined, when Pumas test halfback Tomas Cubelli suffered a season-ending knee injury, the Brumbies had lost 731 Super Rugby games experience - and 309 test caps - from last year.

"I remember at the start of the year, at the launch, and everyone was asking us how we would win games this year, losing so many caps," Carter said.

"I pretty much said that nothing had changed from our end, down here, we were training as hard as we ever had, blokes were developing and there were young guys coming through. We were really pleased to see that progression.

"And although we haven't won as many games as we did last year, we are still in a position where we can play finals footy and make a go of it from there."

Carter said the player losses had only fuelled the famous Brumbies culture. Rookies, fringe players or journeymen were given chances.

"It comes down to the programme and the culture we have got down here," Carter said.

"Anyone who comes down here is willing to work, and put their head own and buy into the culture we have. It is just there every year.

"You are not normally a Wallaby when you come down here, but it is a programme that develops them. You start to see blokes come through and really shine.

"You have guys like Tom Banks and Whanerui Hawera and Chris Alcock. Chris has been at a couple of franchises and is really starting to play his best football down here.

"It is just those opportunities where you have to prove yourself."

Astutely, coach Stephen Larkham made Carter captain, and the big lock's workrate and dedication was an instant standard for others to follow.

"It hasn't just been me [leading]," Carter said. "It's been Christian as well, as a senior leader, and obviously Bernie and Dan McKellar as well.

"The players have really bought into what we've been wanting to do. We have had a couple of tight losses, but we are starting to build momentum, and now we can freshen up, come back together at the end of June and go again."

