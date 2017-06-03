British and Irish Lions arrive at Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The crowd is beginning to swell at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds for the official welcome of the British and Irish Lions this morning.



A smattering of Lions gear is visible among those waiting to be let in. About 100 people are here.



The crowd is steadily growing now as people continue to make their way onto the grounds.



Many have brought their cameras and are taking photos on what is a stunning day here at Waitangi.

The welcome is all set to begin as people clamour to get a good viewing spot.



More and more Lions jerseys and supporters gear are becoming visible in the crowd. The rain that hit hard for the past few days has well and truly disappeared.



A Lions fan who wished to remain anonymous said she was keen to experience some Kiwi culture.



"It's turned out to be such a glorious day, it should be good."



A big screen is showing the happenings in front of the marae for punters who find themselves a little too far from the action.

There is lots of discussion going on about last nights game.

Lions fans felt their team was going to play better than they did, while Bryn Gatland's strong performance against his dad's team was also a hot topic.

People in the crowd are calling out to say hello to Northland MP Winston Peters who is in attendance.

