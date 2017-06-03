Rugby: Under 20s muscle up for Italy

By Campbell Burnes

New Zealand have made several changes to their line-up for tonight's second match in the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in Georgia.

They face Italy at 11.55pm in a clash that will be televised on SKY Sport 1.

Prop Tim Farrell, who limped off in the opening round 42-20 victory over Scotland, has been invalided out of the campaign, and has been replaced by Canterbury's Harrison Allan, who will be on the bench tonight. Allan appeared in the Oceania series last month.

Italy, coached by Azzurri centurion halfback Alessandro Troncon, will be buoyed by an upset 22-20 first round win over Ireland, and New Zealand will be wary of what they can bring to the scrum battle, in particular, while also hoping to tidy up areas of their game, which was inconsistent against Scotland. Centre Braydon Ennor and lock Sam Caird, who both missed the Scotland game through illness, will start. Captain Luke Jacobson moves from the back of the scrum to the blindside flank.

New Zealand Under 20 head coach Craig Philpott says injuries impacted their selection for the game against Italy.

"With a couple of guys carrying niggles, we have made a few changes to the team that played Scotland. That gives a number of players an opportunity to put their hand up and play well in this match so they can be a factor later in the tournament," he says.

"Italy had a great result against Ireland in their first match, coming away with the win. We will treat them with a lot of respect. Italy's scrum will be good and we need to make sure we are at our best against them. We were good in this area against Scotland and we need to continue to build on that good start in this next match."

For tournament information, visit: http://www.worldrugby.org/u20

New Zealand Under 20: Will Jordan, Jona Nareki, Braydon Ennor, Orbyn Leger, Caleb Clarke, Tiaan Falcon, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Adrian Choat, Luke Jacobson (c), Sam Caird, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Pouri Rakete-Stones, JP Sauni, Ezekiel Lindinmuth

Reserves: Alex Fidow, Harrison Allan, Ryan Coxon, Jacob Pierce, Tom Christie, Ere Enari, Tamati Tua, Tima Fainganuuku

Italy Under 20: Simone Cornelli, Andrea Bronzini, Roberto Dal Zilio, Alessandro Forcucci, Andrea De Masi, Filippo Di Marco, Matteo Maria Panunzi, Giovanni Licata, Lodovico Manni, Michele Lamaro, Niccolo Cannone, Daniel Orso, Marco Riccioni (c), Alberto Rollero, Daniele Rimpelli

Reserves: Matteo Luccardi, Danilo Fischetti, Dante Gavrilita, Edoardo Iachizzi, Lorenzo Robin Masselli, Charly Trussardi, Antonio Rizzi, Dario Schiabel

- NZ Herald