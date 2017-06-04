Loe: Pathetic Lions will struggle in New Zealand

Richard Loe is a former All Black and current columnist for the New Zealand Herald

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The Lions and their management must do some immediate temple massaging after scraping home against the Baabaas.

That was pathetic. What if that team had played the Highlanders, Crusaders, Chiefs or Hurricanes last night? Even if the Blues played as appallingly as they did in Samoa, they'd give them a run for their money.

There will be apologists, but that was horrible and they'd better get their act together. The Super Rugby teams, let alone the All Blacks, would take huge confidence they'll be okay if they spread the ball wide and recycle it quickly. Judging by last night, I'm not sure how this Lions squad will cope with offloads and backing up.

Let's start the analysis from up front. They had two huge front rowers (Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler) who were off-the-ball slugs, an old Irish hooker (Rory Best) who didn't do much, and a couple of locks (Alun Wyn Jones and Iain Henderson) that didn't get up to have a crack at the Baabaas ball on the opposition throw.

Ross Moriarty and Taulupe Faletau looked reasonably good in the loose. If halfback (Greig Laidlaw) and fullback (Stuart Hogg) are the best Scottish rugby players, no wonder no others got picked. Ben Te'o showed the most promise in the backs.

As a team they were so slow at recovering the ball and showed no imagination, especially given they've trained together for a few weeks.

I watched captain Sam Warburton try to say it gave them a good hit out, but when you get on a plane and come over this way business class, you can't use jetlag as an excuse with all those management to look after you.

"Gats" didn't look at ease in the box. They must have uncomfortable chairs at Toll Stadium. He might need a cushion if this keeps up.

On the other hand, you have to tip your cap to the Baabaas who came together for a week and played superbly. You could not pick one who didn't try his heart out. Andrew Makalio came on and smashed Wyn Jones in half with purpose and vigour, Bryn Gatland offered clever kicking and Luteru Laulala played well at the back. Congratulations to all of them.

- NZ Herald