Rugby: Beauden Barrett stars as Hurricanes breeze past Force

By Campbell Burnes

Beauden Barrett is now tantalisingly close to 1000 Super Rugby points, while both Ngani Laumape and Vince Aso are tantalisingly close to overhauling the long-time season tryscoring record of Rico Gear and Joe Roff.

Barrett sits on 994 and might have broken the record in Perth if he had brought his kicking boots, while Laumape's double and Aso's single mean the midfield pairing have now drawn level on 14 tries, one behind the top mark of 15.

One might have expected a free-flowing affair on a clear dry night in Australia's west, and yet the first spell was characterised by some staunch Hurricanes' defence, living up to their billing as the most miserly defence in Super Rugby 2017. Throw in some niggle and a heap of whistle and that was the tale of the first 60 minutes.

Once again, the visitors started like a house on fire, Laumape set up for a try by Jordie Barrett within 90 seconds before the Force tightened up and brought full commitment.

They could not, however, put any points on the Hurricanes until the second spell. Brad Shields and the scrum were at full noise. The Barretts showed they could tackle, both saving certain tries, though they also botched a high ball which led to Dane Haylett-Petty's try.

The Hurricanes took a long time into the second half before they broke down the Force in an often fractious clash. A three try flurry in the space of just five minutes finally ended Force resistance, captain TKJ Perenara the spark and he scored his 42nd Super Rugby try, an opportunist effort.

Nehe Milner-Skudder came through 25 minutes of his comeback, receiving few chances, though his dancing feet did help set up Laumape's second score.

Replacement hooker Leni Apisai made a good fist of his half hour, subbing on for Ricky Riccitelli, who took a head knock. Apisai scored off a lineout move on the blind side.

"They asked questions of us for most of the game, but we had a great run between the 60th and 70th minutes," says Perenara, also paying tribute to the Hurricanes' defence, which might just be the most impressive feature of their game at this stage of the season.

The Hurricanes are now four competition points clear of the Chiefs and their showdown in the capital next Friday night should be a blockbuster. It may decide the all-important second place in the New Zealand conference. It may also give a good gauge of how much the travel and the tackling has taken out of the defending champs.

Hurricanes 34 (Ngani Laumape 2, Loni Uhila, Leni Apisai, Vince Aso, TJ Perenara tries; Beauden Barrett 2 con) Force 12 (Dane Haylett-Petty, Richard Hardwick tries; Peter Grant con) HT: 12-0

- NZ Herald