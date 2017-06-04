Tour tucker: Lions fan rates stadium food experience

By Heath Moore

New Zealand has a worldwide reputation for its natural splendor - but less so its cuisine. We asked visiting Lions fans to rate refreshments at each game - inside and outside the stadium.

Glastonbury local George Warren, who has been to a number of sporting events in England and around the world, gave us his take on his match experience and if he left Toll Stadium with a happy belly.

Have you had a pie?

George: "Not at the game but I've had a couple of local pies since I've arrived. I must say the pastries are bit drier here compared to back home and the meat is more chewy. Overall they're on par with the pies back home in terms of flavour."

Have you tried a local brew and how did it stand up?

George: "I definitely prefer the beers back home. In the local pubs I've tried Monteith's, and Speight's. While they're decent beers I think England has more range to choose from like Fosters, Carlsberg, Stella Artois, Guinness and Carling.

Though I did try a Good George ale and that was packed with flavour.

How'd you find the refreshments at the stadium and what was the queuing times like?

George: "I love the range of food you have at sports games. In England at most grounds you'd have just two burger stands and alcohol stores. But right now you look around the stadium and you have so much choice. You've got Kebabs, Burgers, steak rolls, Churros. In that respect you Kiwis do a good job. The queues aren't that bad compared to football matches in the UK. The one thing that was a letdown was the line for the loo. Otherwise New Zealand does a decent job."

Was the food warm?

"Tonight I've had chips and an American hot dog. They were both warm and tasty. It's a bit hard to get chips wrong you'd hope."

As for the limit on how much alcohol one person can buy at one time?

"At least you can purchase beer and sit in your seat. Back home we have to wait until half time or drink under the stand."

Rating out of 10?

George: 8.5/10

Herald reporter Heath Moore is spending five weeks in a campervan following the fans following the Lions tour.

- NZ Herald