Rugby: Chiefs storm to victory over Waratahs

By Kris Shannon

Chiefs 46 Waratahs 31

If they weren't about to spend a month on the sidelines, it would be tempting to say the Chiefs were rounding into form at just the right time.

But even though the Super Rugby playoffs remain some way in the horizon, tonight's victory over the Waratahs would have been particularly pleasing for coach Dave Rennie.

Having asked his side to express themselves more in attack, Rennie would have been a happy man watching on from the coaches' box, with the Chiefs displaying more enterprise in the first 10 minutes than they managed in their disappointing draw against the Blues last week.

They finished with six tries, as James Lowe scored a hat-trick and Tawera Kerr-Barlow grabbed a brace, and displayed enough fluidity with ball in hand that they could have easily had a few more.

The win enhanced the Chiefs' chances of finishing second in the Kiwi conference, a position that would be rewarded with a trip to Canberra - rather than the Republic - in the playoffs. Next Friday's encounter with the Hurricanes could determine that spot and, based on tonight, the Chiefs will be confident they can match the champions' explosive attack.

While the home side initially came up empty in their search for the final pass, the ease with which the Waratahs' defensive line was being penetrated meant their ascendancy was always likely to translate to the scoreboard sooner rather than later.

Lowe and Damian McKenzie were especially elusive throughout, each racking up more than 100 metres in the first half and combining for a spectacular second try after Mitch Brown had put the Chiefs in front early.

McKenzie was a constant menace in all parts of the field, appearing both influential at first receiver and lethal in the wide channels. It was a performance that showed, despite the high standards set last season, the 22-year-old just keeps getting better and, given the accuracy of his boot, also illustrated why McKenzie must be a strong contender for a spot on the All Blacks' bench.



And it was certainly too much for the Waratahs to contain, let alone replicate. The visitors struggled to threaten in the slightest throughout the first half, never enjoying enough possession in the right part of the field to build any pressure.

Their defensive dominance would have left the Chiefs more relaxed than their 15-point halftime lead might have otherwise suggested, a level of comfort that increased immediately after the break.

A quick-fire double showcased the Chiefs at their best, striking seemingly from nowhere courtesy of canny offloads and timely support play. The moves, finished by Lowe and Kerr-Barlow, appeared to kill off the contest but instead caused something of a mental lapse that cost the Chiefs a bonus point.

McKenzie made his first mistake of the match, throwing a telegraphed cut-out pass that was picked off by Rob Horne, and the centre's try sparked the Waratahs' best spell, scoring three more including a staggering solo run by prop Sekope Kepu.

But the result was never in question after Stephen Donald had, appropriately enough, laid on the match-winning try in his 100th appearance for the Chiefs, allowing the veteran to exit to a standing ovation and allowing his side to look ahead to next week's potentially pivotal clash with the Hurricanes.

- NZ Herald