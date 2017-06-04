In The Lions' Den: The drenched Lion and two Scots' mud-caked rugby call up

By Heath Moore

Herald reporter Heath Moore is spending five weeks in a campervan following the fans following the Lions tour. This is the second of his daily reports.

For the brave Lions' fans that battled the windy and rainy elements in Northland during the evening, I salute you.

It's no fun being a drenched Lion. Some fans cashed in on the opportunity for a liquid lunch while others decided it was best to batten down the hatches and take refuge in their trusty camper van.

But perhaps the last place you'd look to find a British & Irish Lions' rugby fan on this tour would at the Hikurangi Rugby Club.

Where you ask? Exactly.

Not only were there Lions' fans at the famous Northland club grounds but two Scotsmen laced up their boots and took the field.

Scottish friends Liam Brawls and Fraser Morton tasted true grassroots rugby when they made an appearance for Hikurangi Rugby Club on the mud-caked field in torrential rain on Friday. Come full time not even a tub of nappy san could clean their mud-brown jerseys.

It might not be a call up to the Lions side but this is where it gets better - just one week earlier the pair took on Blues centre and former All Black Rene Ranger for their adopted club.

"He never ran near me, I think he was scared of us Scots," Brawls joked. "It was an experience I'll never forget."

Back in Whangarei, shivering from the wet and wild downpour, the Red Army did what they do best - apply the booze blanket. As early as 10am on match day the heartiest members of the Army from the far north hit the local water holes.

It's a complete U-turn from Friday where not a flicker of red was seen - but now the town has been infiltrated.

Kilts, Lion toys and manes were the popular attire dished up with a side of New Zealand's finest brew, Lion Red.

Irish, Welsh and Scots refused to sing Swing Low Sweet Chariot much to the displeasure of their English chums while pub regulars gave up their favourite seat at the bar to our northern brothers.

Walking back through my campground I came across a Lions fan keeled over with a pool of vomit next to him. Someone told me the English could handle their drink? Guess not. With blood-shot eyes and muddy knees, I received a quick glance followed by a look of shame - his mate rubbing his back before cracking open another Lion Red.

• Heath Moore travelled in a campervan provided by Maui, who had no control over editorial coverage.

- NZ Herald