Opening game of British and Irish Lions tour in Whangarei sold out

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

Inclement weather has failed to put off footy fans in the North as the opening game of the British and Irish Lions rugby tour in Whangarei has been sold out.

Toll Stadium will be full with 20,000 fans for the game between the tourists and the NZ Provincial Barbarians tonight.

The weather in Whangarei has been atrocious for the past few days, with heavy rainfall.

The rain is forecast to clear this afternoon just in time for tonight's game according to MetService.

New Zealand Rugby Lions series general manager Nigel Cass welcomed news of the full house.

"The atmosphere in the stadium this evening will be incredible, with a packed crowd of 20,000 fans witnessing history. Despite the wet conditions leading up to the match, there's a great atmosphere building around the city."

Cass encouraged fans going to the game to dress to the conditions.

"The forecast suggests rain will clear prior to kickoff but it will still be wet underfoot. It's important fans leave plenty of time to get to the game, drive safely and dress appropriately, something rugby fans in New Zealand will be used to."

Despite the warning to prepare for the conditions, supporters heading to the game along the fan trail from the Town Basin to the stadium will be unable to bring umbrellas.

Cass also said the Blues match against the Lions at Eden Park on Wednesday had yet to sell out, but more than 40,000 tickets had been sold.

"It's great to see there's less than 5000 tickets left for the match. We'd encourage fans to get in quick or risk missing out."

An official welcome for the Lions will take place at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds tomorrow.

Cass said the welcome will be a "very special occasion".

- NZ Herald