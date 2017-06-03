Wynne Gray: Lions ready to roar but attention will focus on Super showdown

Attention has naturally leaned towards the Lions opening tour match as the appetiser to the more gritty part of their Super Rugby, NZ Maori and All Blacks schedule.

We'll be keen to see how this initial Lions' group shapes up after a couple of domestic training camps and a few days here and what sort of resistance the NZ Barbarians can find in this David and Goliath contest.

Forecasts for the "winterless north" are not flash on the weather radar or on the rugby barometer but that won't deter the diehards - this is a rare chance for them to host a major match and they'll give it heaps.

My interest will be focused more on the Crusaders afternoon match against the Highlanders and I'm sure the Lions' coaches and the rest of the squad will watch to get a taste of what really lies ahead.

They've both played 13 games with the Crusaders still unbeaten and at the top of the combined Super Rugby points table and the Highlanders with three losses and jostling with the Chiefs and Hurricanes for playoff positions.

Those defeats came in their first four matches this season and were by a point against the Canes, three in their first clash with the Crusaders and nine points against the Chiefs.

While the margins were close, there was anxiety then about the Highlanders making the playoffs.

That has evaporated as they have won 10 games on the bounce in New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa to cling to the Crusaders' slipstream for this return match.

With that results chart, it's logical to find the Crusaders shading their southern rivals in most of the data delivered about their proficiency at lineouts, rucks and scoring tries. The Highlanders have a slightly superior tackle count, scrum efficiency and Marty Banks' goal-kicking.

Those stats show trends but cannot measure the resilience and grit of players with the ability to deliver under pressure or uncork a piece of magic.

Both sides have reclaimed the bulk of their firepower with a test front-row, Luke Romano and Matt Todd to captain the Crusaders and loosies Gareth Evans, James Lentjes and midfielder Rob Thompson pulling on the blue 'n' gold kit again.

Both sides have All Blacks on the bench - Elliot Dixon and Lima Sopoaga for the Highlanders and Wyatt Crockett and Israel Dagg for the Crusaders - with all four a strong chance to make the All Black squad announced next week.

The Crusaders have brought a new layer of attack around fullback David Havili to take advantage of their forward prowess while the Highlanders are on a non-stop churn with Aaron and Ben Smith and Waisake Naholo able to hurt any side.

All this and afternoon rugby at AMI Stadium in Christchurch - it gets my visual vote.

