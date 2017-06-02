The Stratton's come full circle

By Jared Smith - Wanganui Chronicle

Taihape's Peter Stratton cannot wait for his son to follow in his footsteps when he jogs out at halfback tonight for the NZ Provincial Barbarians to officially kick off the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour at Toll Stadium.

An 80-game representative of Wanganui, Stratton senior did exactly the same thing as a blindside flanker for his province against the tourists on May 15, 1983 at Spriggens Park to begin that two month campaign, with the Lions winning 47-15.

The proud father, his wife Sally and daughter Katie, along with his brother and his wife were flying up this morning for the biggest match of son Jack's life.

"It would have to be. He had a preseason game for the Crusaders at Eketahuna that was big at the time, playing alongside Dan Carter," said Peter.

"He's won the ITM and Mitre 10 Cup, played both finals, defended the Ranfurly Shield.

"On top of that with club rugby, Lincoln have won the Canterbury championship two years in a row.

"[But] the Lions, how many players can say that?"

Stratton, who also like his father has played for the NZ Universities team, captaining them this year, has experience of Barbarians rugby as he had the chance to play for the Argentina Barbarians in a festival fixture against Jockey Club de Rosario.

"He's played in front of some big crowds before," said Peter Stratton.

"This would be the biggest game, no doubt about it."

Starting off as a "four-year-old in bare feet", Stratton learned the game playing Saturday Taihape rugby, later on making the Feilding 1st XV for two seasons, and representing Manawatu Under 18 as a halfback and centre.

The young man then headed to Canterbury had has earned his blazer with the union after playing 16 games.

Stratton has the pedigree not only through his father but his grandfather Bob Barrell, the legendary fullback who played 139 games for Wanganui and was an All Black triallist.