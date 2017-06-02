Rowe as excited as his young team mates

By Jared Smith - Wanganui Chronicle

Peter Rowe had quite the surprise as he sat down with his NZ Provincial Barbarians team mates for a routine team meeting earlier this week in Whangarei.

The 35-year-old expected to be on the reserves bench for tonight's opening game of the DHL NZ Lions Series at Toll Stadium.

After all, the starting flankers James Tucker (Waikato) and Lachlan Boshier (Taranaki) are both sprightly 22-year-olds who already have a handful of Super Rugby caps for the Chiefs and big futures ahead of them.

But during the squad announcement, Barbarians coach Clayton McMillan caught the veteran of over 120 first-class and NZ Heartland XV games off guard by informing the group he will be the recognised vice-captain.

Rowe confirmed yesterday he had no quiet discussion with management beforehand at the training runs about receiving the role.

"Just being with the naming of the team amongst us, I had no idea about that.

"It's a bit special, but we've all played a lot of footy so we all play a big part in it."

Likewise, Rowe said there is no specific pre-match plan in place when 29-year-old hooker Sam Anderson-Heather (Otago) may be substituted so the Steelform Wanganui veteran would either come on or be there to take over the on-field captaincy at that point.

"There's a possibility, but we'll just see what happens.

"We all do the same job and we'll be calling on all parts of leadership to keep in that fight.

Continued below.

Related Content The Stratton's come full circle City coach wary of giant killer Relay teams chosen

"They're all leaders. They're an awesome bunch of guys."

Rowe has been determined to live in the moment ever since he and Wanganui manager Chris Back left last Saturday to join the squad assembly for the bus ride to Whangarei.

They were welcomed by the town with a mayoral greeting from Sheryl Mai, followed by a powhiri with a stirring haka from Te Kapehu Whetu school, and have knuckled down this week to gel as a playing group coming together from 14 provinces.

"A lot of learnings for us all, trying to cram everything in, for the biggest match of our lives," said Rowe.

"The coaches have done really well. The time we have been given, we're in reasonable shape, to get through what we have to get through."

Rowe described himself as "more excited than nervey" about the game.

While it is certainly the largest stage he has ever played on, it is an occasion unlike any other game.

Like, say, a Meads Cup final where there is the expectation to win and live up to Wanganui's proud championship legacy, while also justifying an entire season's worth of hard work.

"It's a different kind of pressure.

"This here, you just got to do your job. The focus is on playing my part.

"Normally, I get really into it. I'm excited but not real anxious. I'm clear on what needs to be done."

That process was set to continue yesterday with a light captain's run to finish the training schedule, which was to be followed at some stage by the formal presentation of their Barbarians jerseys.

"That's the exciting thing about it, being part of this group of players and management.

"For an older guy, it's an honour.

"There's a few younger guys in later years you'll be seeing a lot more of."

Rowe still found the time for a little moment of sentimentality with 22-year-old halfback Jack Stratton.

Both currently represent proud clubs in Ruapehu and Lincoln respectively, with Stratton heading south after Feilding High School to earn 16 caps for Canterbury.

However, both got their grass-roots start as youngsters in Saturday Taihape rugby, making it a proud day for those locals to have home grown products in an official New Zealand team to meet the British & Irish Lions.

"It's a special thing for the old Taihape boys."

Another honour for Rowe will be the challenge directly in front of him, as depending on when he takes the field he could well pack down on the side of the scrum against his greatest opponent.

Sam Warburton is captaining the Lions for his second successive tour, the 28-year-old being recognised as one of the greats of Welsh rugby with 74 test caps including a record number as skipper.

"It would be neat, he's a pretty well respected loose forward throughout the world," said Rowe.

"I'd remember it for many years to come."

The Stratton and Rowe families will be in attendance for the big game.

Peter Stratton, who played blindside flanker for Wanganui against the 1983 Lions, was certain Rowe will become the acting captain during the final quarter of the game.

"They won't expect that front row to face the Lions front row for 80 minutes.

"There's no doubt in my mind Pete will be the captain and there's no better man to do it."