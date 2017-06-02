Weekend Rewind: The Lions in New Zealand

As the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand kicks off, NZ On Screen’s Nicky Harrop touches, pauses and engages with moments from previous tours downunder.

The Lions first toured New Zealand in 1888, and since then have only won one test series against the All Blacks. Below we avoid the painful memories of 1971, focusing largely on tours between 1950 and 2005, with a brief glimpse of a game from 1930.

This 1950 newsreel opens with the Lions' arrival in Wellington, at the start of a three-month tour. Travelling via ship, the tour and team are summed up (by none other than narrator Selwyn Toogood) as they disembark the gangway, with team manager Surgeon-Captain Osborne remarking, "we're all jolly glad to be here!" It was the first post-war tour by the Lions and was notable for the debut of their iconic red jerseys - sadly unable to be discerned in this black and white footage.

See the Lions 1950 NZ tour arrival here:

Documentary The Lion and the Kiwi records the 1959 New Zealand tour. The series was won by the All Blacks 3-1, including the first test in which Don Clarke famously kicked six penalties to beat the Lions' four tries. Between game footage we follow the Lions on a tiki tour of the country, meeting Kiwi (of the feathered variety), checking out a sheep farm, and visiting Queenstown, Waitomo Caves and more.

Watch The Lion and the Kiwi here:

Surveying All Blacks rugby from 1905 to 1967, Giants of the Past is framed around the NZ Rugby Football Union's 75th jubilee celebrations. In addition to matches from the 1905 Originals and 1924 Invincibles tours, and clashes with Springboks, Wallabies and French rivals, there is footage from several Lions tests spanning 1930 to 1966.

Watch Giants of the Past here:

This short film captures highlights from fourth test of the 1966 Lions tour. Filmed in the days before live telecast of home matches (it was feared attendance would be affected) the Eden Park test features some classical rucking and free-flowing back-line play. A broken collarbone reduces the Lions to 14 men early on (injury replacements were not allowed) and the All Blacks prevail 24-11. Coached by Fred Allen, a great AB line-up (the Meads bros, Tremain, Nathan, Gray, Lochore) won the series 4-0.

See highlights from British Isles vs New Zealand (fourth test, 1966) here:

Jumping forward, this Close Up interview captures the All Blacks ahead of the much-anticipated 2005 tour - the last time the Lions played in New Zealand. Broadcast from Christchurch Football Club, coach Graham Henry, captain Tana Umaga, vice-captain Richie McCaw and young lock James Ryan talk pre-game rituals, mentors, half-time food and nicknames (McCaw is known as "Fluffy"). Umaga would shortly make headlines for his part in a controversial tackle on Brian O'Driscoll, which ruled the Lions captain out for the rest of the series (won 3 - 0 by the All Blacks).

See the All Blacks on Close Up here:

You can see more great Rugby content here, in NZ On Screen's Collection.

