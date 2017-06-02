Lions Tour 2017: Jared Payne out of Barbarians clash

Jared Payne has been ruled out of tomorrow's Lions series opener against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.
The former Northland back has a calf injury.
England winger Elliot Daly has taken Payne's place on the Lions bench.
