Warren Gatland: I won't do a Graham Henry and divide Lions squad

Lions coach Warren Gatland has spoken of compatriot Graham Henry's error during his own time in charge of the famous tourists in 2001 when Henry quickly made it obvious what his preferred test side was.

Henry himself has admitted of making mistakes on that tour of Australia, which quickly descended into bitter in-fighting, but the former All Blacks coach might raise an eyebrow to hear Gatland making such a public point of it.

Gatland's philosophy isn't new - he explained it on arrival in Auckland yesterday - and it involves using the first three games to quickly get all of his 41 players involved so they feel fully engaged and part of the six-week tour.

"Obviously the whole focus is on the test matches, but having been involved in 2013 and having spoken to people in the past... it's about giving everyone an opportunity and keeping harmony in the squad," Gatland said after naming his match-day squad to play the NZ Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei on Saturday.

"That's paramount for these guys at the moment. I know the guys who were involved with Graham Henry in 2001 - he lost half the team on day one because he went 'you guys over here, and you guys over there' and the players knew straight away, 'well, that's the test side and we're just making up the numbers'.

"I think it's important that these guys are putting themselves in the shop window, that they've got a chance to prove themselves and with a little bit of luck they're in contention for the test."

Interestingly, Gatland said he had informed his players of the match-day squad for the first game of the tour a week ago, and was surprised all had managed to keep it a secret.

It is made up mainly of players who haven't had club final commitments, and had trained together at a recent camp in Dublin.

While the Lions arrived only three days out from the first game, they will have been together for longer than their Provincial Barbarian opponents, a side picked from the second-tier talent in New Zealand who travelled to Whangarei on Sunday.

- NZ Herald