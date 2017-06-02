Wet weather threatens to dampen excitement for Lions tour kickoff

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

It's bucketing down in the winterless North and there's mixed feelings about the impact the weather will have as Whangarei prepares for a deluge of fans ahead of the opening game of the British and Irish Lions tour.

The mood in the town has been fairly subdued as the weather threatens to put a dampener on the opening weekend.

The odd smattering of red jerseys have popped up in the city but publicans will be hoping thirsty punters turn up en masse before tomorrow's game.

The only Irish pub in Whangarei is preparing for a raucous Barmy Army to show up on Saturday.

McMorrisey Irish Bar will triple its usual capacity for this weekend, and operations manager Amitesh Chandra said he has "big plans" for game day, which will begin nice and early at 8am.

The bar has a usual capacity of 220 people, but that will jump to 620 from 7pm as Chandra said they have been granted a special licence to extend their premises to a car park across the road on Vine St.

"We've ordered 82 kegs. We're the only Irish bar in Whangarei so we've done a lot of promotion.

"We're getting another bar for the outside enclosed area so we will have two bars, and we've hired another seven bar staff and another four security."

Chandra said he has spotted a few Lions fans dressed in red milling about Whangarei today, and expects to see more as the team arrives in town tomorrow.

"Last night we had a few fans in, and I've seen fans walking about. Tomorrow it will really jump, that's when the big numbers will start rolling in."

The Lions squad will travel to Whangarei from Auckland tomorrow, visiting Whangarei Boys' High School and a local hospital before their game on Saturday night.

Chandra wasn't working at the bar the last time the Lions were in New Zealand in 2005, and said the biggest function he had hosted had traditionally been St Patrick's Day.

He expects that to change come Saturday.

"It'll be bigger than St Patrick's Day, I'm expecting bigger than that. It'll be the biggest for us."

Chandra said he wasn't worried about wet weather putting punters off.

"I don't think it's going to have an effect. Our footpath area is under cover.

"We've got Lions fans in the pub right now and they're cheering, they don't care about the rain or whatever the weather was.

Other bar staff spoken to by the Herald were hoping the rain stays away. Mandy at Pure Bar and Grill said pub staff "are a little bit concerned about the weather" putting fans off from a night on the town.

International Rugby Club director Tony Malloy is staying in a caravan in Whangarei, and said Lions fans won't be put off by the rain.

"They'll be okay, they'll find bars to stay nice and warm in.

"They're rugby fans, a little bit of water won't be putting them off."

- NZ Herald