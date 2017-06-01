Man charged with receiving stolen Lions tickets

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A man has been arrested and charged with receiving stolen All Blacks vs Lions test tickets.

Police said they believed the tickets were stolen from a letterbox at a Wellington house when they were delivered early last month.

After the man allegedly received the tickets, a family member attempted to sell them on Trade Me, and the incident was then reported to the police.

Wellington Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee thanked the person who alerted police saying without them, they would not have been able to hold the offender to account.

"This prosecution sends a clear message to our community that we will continue to actively focus on preventing crime throughout the DHL New Zealand Lions Series by targeting offenders and keeping our visitors safe," he said.

"However, we ask that members of the public remember that they have a role to play in making sure our visitors feel safe and welcome while they're in New Zealand, and that they are free from crime and victimisation."

A 31-year-old Lower Hutt man will appear in Wellington District Court on June 12.

- NZ Herald