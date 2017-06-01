Rugby: New Zealand Provincial Barbarians name side to take on Lions

Respect is what the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians are after in their clash with the British and Irish Lions.

Coach Clayton McMillan named the line-up he hopes can push the Lions at Toll Stadium, but recognises the battle ahead of him.

"Obviously we've had our challenges in the side," he said.

"We've gone with a line-up giving us a bit of size and then a bench that can give us a bit of pop."

"We've got through the hard part of the week now. I'll be satisfied if the boys complete the goals they set themselves and do the Barbarians jersey proud."

"The Lions are the big dogs and if we can come out with a bit of respect, that's the main thing."

McMillan named a powerful forward pack and complimented it with an exciting backline capable of playing with the flair associated with the Barbarians' jersey.

The experience of Waikato second-five Dwayne Sweeney will complement the youth of first five Bryn Gatland.

Captain Sam Anderson-Heather said they're keeping their own goals close to their chest.

"We've got a lot of goals and different motivations within the team but we'll keep that between us.

"We obviously know about them but we want to make sure they know us by the end of the match.

Continued below.

Related Content All Blacks brand value soars past US$200m Rugby: Cotter sees Laidlaw as midweek leader Rugby: Tests against All Blacks to take priority for Lions - Sam Warburton

"At the end of the day, respect is one of the bigger ones for us. Personally you'd like to come off the field and look the opposite in the eye and know that they had a good game and that they were pushed. That's really important for us."

Sweeney will partner Gatland in the inside backs in what is a partnership years in the making.

"I've known Bryn since he was about ten years old. He used to come down to Waikato training. I was the one to teach him how to kick," he said.

"He's really matured in the last year with his footy. We've seen him perform the Blues. I know from past experiences that when you're in and out of a team at that level it's hard to perform but the fact he's been able to do that holds him in good stead for Saturday night."

"He's used to be pulled up. He's previously been pulled up from club rugby to the Blues and then from that to play the Lions so it's a similar transition.

"He's trained really well through the week and taking control of the backline. I'm the old dude standing next to him to help him out but to be fair I haven't had to do that."

Sweeney is the self-confessed veteran of the side and recognises the role he will play in the Barbarians outfit.

The match kicks off at 7:35pm at Toll Stadium. Less than 1000 tickets remain available.

Provincial Barbarians:

1. Aidan Ross (Bay of Plenty)

2. Sam Anderson-Heather - captain (Otago)

3. Oliver Jager (Canterbury)

4. Josh Goodhue (Northland)

5. Keepa Mewett (Bay of Plenty)

6. James Tucker (Waikato)

7. Lachlan Boshier (Taranaki)

8. Mitchell Dunshea (Canterbury)

9. Jack Stratton (Canterbury)

10. Bryn Gatland (North Harbour)

11. Sevu Reece (Waikato)

12. Dwayne Sweeney (Waikato)

13. Inga Finau (Canterbury)

14. Sam Vaka (Counties Manukau)

15. Luteru Laulala (Counties Manukau)

16. Andrew Makalio (Tasman)

17. Tolu Fahamokioa (Wellington)

18. Marcel Renata (Auckland)

19. Matt Matich (Northland)

20. Peter Rowe - vice captain (Wanganui)

21. Richard Judd (Bay of Plenty)

22. Jonah Lowe (Hawke's Bay)

23. Junior Ngaluafe (Southland)