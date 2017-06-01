Rugby: Lima Sopoaga on Highlanders bench for crucial derby

Marty Banks has again seen off the challenge of Lima Sopoaga for the Highlanders number 10 jersey.

Banks will run the cutter in Saturday afternoon's Super Rugby derby against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Sopoaga has come off the bench the last two weeks against the Force and Waratahs.

The only change to the backs is Rob Thompson getting the nod at second-five and Richard Buckman moving to the left wing.

Gareth Evans and James Lentjes start at blindside and openside respectively, replacing Elliot Dixon and Dillon Hunt.

Daniel Lienert Brown replaces Aki Seiuli at loosehead prop.

Highlanders: Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Rob Thompson, Richard Buckman, Marty Banks, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, James Lentjes, Gareth Evans, Tom Franklin, Alex Ainley, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Ash Dixon, Aki Seiuli, Siosuia Halanukonuka, Joe Wheeler, Elliot Dixon, Kayne Hammington, Lima Sopoaga, Matt Faddes.

- Radio Sport