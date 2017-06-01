Lions Tour 2017: Warren Gatland names team to face NZ Provincial Barabarians

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has named his first squad of their New Zealand tour, with two New Zealand-born players in the squad.

Gatland this morning revealed his starting XV for Saturday's clash against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians, with Sam Warburton leading the team at flanker.

Auckland-born England second-five Ben Te'o will start the game while former Northland player Jared Payne has been named on the bench for a chance to play on his former home ground in Whangarei.

The starting XV includes six 2013 Lions and a further three on the bench. Is also features three national captains in Warburton (Wales), Rory Best (Ireland) and Greig Laidlaw (Scotland).

The side features an all-Welsh loose forward trio with Wales teammates Taulupe Faletau and Ross Moriarty playing alongside Warburton.

Joe Marler, Best and Kyle Sinckler are the front row with Alan Wyn Jones and Ian Henderson named as the locks.

Ireland's Jonny Sexton will start in the number 10 jersey with Scottish halfback Laidlaw being named in the starting side after getting a late call-up to the touring squad.

Te'o will start at second-five alongside England teammate Jonathan Joseph at centre. Scotland's Tommy Seymour will start on one wing with England's Anthony Watson named on the right wing. Scotsman Ian Hogg will start at fullback.

The country breakdown in the starting XV is five England players, four from Gatland's Welsh side, three Irish players and three from Scotland.

Continued below.

Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Tadhg Furlong, George Kruis, Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb, Owen Farrell and Jared Payne make up the reserves.

The game is the first of their 10-match tour which continues with a match against the Blues at Eden Park on Wednesday night.

Commenting on his first team selection Gatland said: "We are all hugely excited about the first game on tour, it's a great opportunity for the starting XV and the whole match day squad to lay down a marker and get the tour off to a good start.

"We have named a side that showcases a strong combination of experience and youth and we are really looking forward to Saturday.

"We are lucky to have some real leaders in the squad and to be able to select them for this match in the likes of Rory Best, Alun Wyn Jones and Greig Laidlaw.

Your team to face the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in our opening Tour match is.....#LionsNZ2017 #AllForOne https://t.co/97nDJFvANJ pic.twitter.com/bejXoYQNd9 — British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) May 31, 2017

"I'm looking forward to seeing what Greig can do alongside Johnny Sexton who both are experienced half-backs. It is also great to have Sam starting in the first game of the tour, something he didn't do in 2013 and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do this weekend.

"The balance of the squad is really good, we have selected the majority of players who were together for the training weeks in Wales and Ireland and they have worked together and prepared well for a number of weeks.

"It is important these guys get a run early and lay down a marker for others to follow.

"We've picked the team for Saturday but it is still the plan to try and give the whole squad a start in the next two matches. It is important the players get that opportunity, because if they go well and the team goes well, they put themselves in the shop window for a Test start."

More to come...

- NZ Herald