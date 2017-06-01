Rugby: Under-20s beat Scotland in World Cup opener

By Campbell Burnes

The result is positive, but the performance needs work.

That is the summary of the New Zealand Under 20s' tournament opening victory over Scotland at the world championship in Kutaisi, Georgia.

New Zealand scored six tries to three and clearly had the wood on Scotland in the scrums and the back three, but the underdogs were resolute on defence, strong on the lineout drive and did not wilt in the second spell.

New Zealand lost centre Braydon Ennor and lock Sam Caird to illness on the morning of the match, but when left wing Tima Fainganuuku scorched in for the opening try within two minutes, the signs were ominous for Scotland. But while they were stretched out wide, they tackled hard in the middle and forced New Zealand into errors, while arousing the ire of referee Tom Foley, who blew a merry tune on his whistle. Scotland executed a fine lineout drive which yielded a try to hooker Fraser Renwick.

There was plenty of push and shove in the pack and even an eye gouging allegation levelled against New Zealand, but New Zealand's scrum laid a good platform and the likes of No 6 Dalton Papali'i, who blasted through for a try, showed energy, though he was binned for side entry to a ruck.

Fainganuuku had a hat-trick outing on the wing, while Josh McKay ran elusively on the right wing. First five Tiaan Falcon gave an accomplished display running the cutter, taking the ball to the line and passing well off either hand. He scored 17 points, including a try, and had a hand in two others.

New Zealand's accuracy fell away as the light rain fell, so they did not pull away as expected.

"We're really happy to come out of our first game with the bonus point win," said captain Luke Jacobson. "But we gave away far too many penalties and they put a few lineout drives on us."

In their second pool game, New Zealand will play Italy on Sunday night (NZT).

England were too strong for Samoa, 74-17, in the other pool action.

New Zealand U20 42 (Tima Fainganuuku 3, Asafo Aumua, Tiaan Falcon, Dalton Papali'i tries; Falcon 3 con, 2 pen) Scotland 20 (Fraser Renwick, Darcy Graham, Josh Henderson tries; Henderson con, Connor Eastgate pen) HT: 19-10

- NZ Herald