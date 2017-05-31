Watch: 'Coach Steve' back in time for the Lions series

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Coach Steve is back and ready to take on the British & Irish Lions with his own special brand of humour.

For the next six weeks on Wednesdays the coaching legend will give his perspective on all aspects of the tour, on and off the field on WatchMe. And given his special access, nothing will escape his scrutiny.

He's been hiding out in Whangarei with his alter-ego Goran Paladin ahead of the Lions' opening match against the Barbarians on Saturday.

And what a sight he is, emersed in the culture up north as the most anticipated rugby tour for years is about to unfold.

To say the tension is palpable is an understatement. And as the tour builds to the three-test series climax, Steve will be there every step of the way, surely offering helpful tips to Warren Gatland and his boys as they undertake one of the most difficult assignments in global rugby.

- NZ Herald