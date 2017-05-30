The British and Irish Lions have landed in New Zealand

Twelve years after leaving with their tails between their legs, the British and Irish Lions have touched down for their 13th tour of New Zealand.

The 2005 tour was labelled the worst ever Lions party, suffering comprehensive defeats in all three tests and descending into off field tensions within the camp.

The Lions squad members and officials were given an official welcome after arriving on New Zealand soil.

A number of Lions fans were waiting for their team to arrive at Auckland Airport.

The tourists open their 10-match tour on Saturday night against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians on Saturday in Whangarei.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew earlier said a lot hard work has gone into setting up the tour.

"For the team that have been working on this project for a long time, some of them 18 months to two years, the team touching down is a sign all the work is now coming into fruition," he told Radio Sport.

"From a personal point of view I can't wait. I feel incredibly privileged to be sitting in a seat sideline watching a second Lions tour. It will be another great opportunity for our country to showcase on the international stage and beam New Zealand across the world."

The Lions last won a test against the All Blacks in 1993 before being swept aside 3-0 in the last tour. They face the All Blacks in the first test on June 24.

