Lions Tour 2017: Anton Lienert-Brown promotes All Blacks jersey, now he has to earn it

It was something of an awkward moment for Anton Lienert-Brown, standing in the new All Blacks jersey not entirely sure if he will be asked to wear it for real in the next month.

He'd obviously love for his fairytale to continue along the same lines as it did last year and to be named in the All Blacks squad next week. He'd also love to go one better than that, and end up back in the starting XV as he did none times last season - after starting the year with his ambition set at nothing more than cracking a bit if regular game time with the Chiefs.

In an extraordinary year for the All Blacks, Lienert-Brown was an extraordinary story - surpassing all expectation by being plucked from nowhere to end the season as World Rugby's newcomer of 2016.

But all of that feels more in the past than he would like. His form in 2017 hasn't been as convincing as he would like and everyone can see that the midfield is the one area where the All Blacks have a near overwhelming number of options.

Sonny Bill Williams is back in action and moving towards test form. Ryan Crotty probably hasn't put a foot wrong in four years and Malakai Fekitoa has been a good test performer in previous years.

George Moala has been punching big holes for the Blues and it's apparent that while Rieko Ioane is comfortable on the wing, he could just as easily slip on a No 13 jersey and bamboozle defences.

Continued below.

Related Content Lions Tour 2017: New jersey and new excitement for All Blacks Midweek Fixture: When the Lions abused oysters, and Oracle's advantage is even more absurd than first thought All Blacks reveal new $150 jersey for British and Irish Lions series

More Lions Tour coverage

British & Irish Lions madness to begin

Lions coach Warren Gatland not afraid to lose to win series

Tales of the Tours: 1993 - Close-run series puts blowtorch on rookie NZ coach

And lurking in the background is Charlie Ngatai who remains a player of considerable interest but probably not until he can string a run of games together for the Chiefs.

All of this is why Lienert-Brown didn't give any sense of being comfortable having been asked to model the new All Blacks jersey. The numbers don't stack up for all of the contenders to make the cut and he feels he didn't impress much in the early part of Super Rugby.

"I guess at the start of the season I was well aware of what they call the second year blues," says Lienert-Brown. "I wanted to ensure that didn't happen to me but unfortunately it has to some extent.

"But I am working really hard to get back to the form that I want to be at. I think it has come back and I have to keep trusting that process.

"I think it is a mental thing. You come out of the All Blacks and you have these high expectations on yourself to be that big performer week in and week out.

"I was a bit hard on myself at the beginning of the season and it didn't help. I have worked on going back to the basics and just doing my role."

Keeping things simple worked well for him last year and earned him his test selection. That's the point he has to keep reminding himself of - because it's what the All Blacks expect.

With his ability to play at both 12 and 13 and having partnered Crotty and Fekitoa last year, Lienert-Brown's versatility and direct game are what appeals to the All Blacks.

They don't want him to reinvent himself. All they want is for him to play his natural game, something which dawned on him mid-way through the Chiefs campaign.

"I try to have a high work rate and do my job well," he says. "In all areas I am not a big centre who is going to run over someone. I am a little bit more loose, looking for those offload opportunities."

- NZ Herald