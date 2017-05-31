All Blacks reveal new $150 jersey for British and Irish Lions series

The All Blacks have revealed a new jersey they will be wear for the upcoming test series against the British and Irish Lions.

The world's number one side will play the first test against the Lions on June 24 but will likely first wear the jersey against Samoa a week earlier in Auckland.

All Blacks Sam Whitelock, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sam Cane revealed the new jersey this morning along with captain Kieran Read at the adidas store in Newmarket.

The main difference to previous strips is a new crest with features the years 1904 and 2017, a nod to the first ever Lions tour to New Zealand.

The Lions land in Auckland later today ahead of their opening match against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.

The evolution of the All Blacks jersey

The new jersey is already being advertised for sale at Rebel Sport for $149.99.

Meanwhile adidas has announced it is extending its commitment with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2023.

NZR CEO Steve Tew said they'd enjoyed "an exceptional and prosperous relationship" with adidas since the first deal was signed in 1999.

"We see adidas not just as a sponsor but a real partner in our game. In financial terms, this deal extends the most significant sponsorship deal in our history, and the importance of adidas's investment to all levels of our game shouldn't be underestimated," Tew said.

"The partnership helps ensure our game is healthy from the bottom up - from Small Blacks to All Blacks - with a portion of the income tagged to our community game. We are delighted that our Principal Partner will continue to work alongside us for the good of the game right through to 2023."

