Rugby: NZ U20s go with powerful bench for opener

By Campbell Burnes

New Zealand will have a powerful bench full of impact for tonight's World Rugby Under 20 Championship opener against Scotland in Georgia.

The likes of prop Alex Fidow and backs Thomas Umaga-Jensen and Caleb Clarke will pack plenty of punch in the high numbers as New Zealand seeks an early statement in their pool.

The selection thinking will be geared around giving all the squad a run in the three pool matches, but one would imagine they will build towards the final game next Thursday against Ireland before the playoffs.

There is pace and versatility in the backline, while there should no trouble securing breakdown ball with three men who can operate well at openside in captain Luke Jacobson, No 7 Tom Christie and Auckland's Dalton Papali'i at No 6, who can win lineout ball and play all three positions. Watch for the Wellington duo of lock Isaia Walker-Leawere and hooker Asafo Aumua to show their wares.

Head coach Craig Philpott said it was a tough task selecting his first match-day squad of 23.

"All 28 guys in our squad have earned the right to wear the black jersey, so there was a lot of discussion around our selection. We have chosen an experienced team to kick off the tournament," Philpott said.

"We expect Scotland to be direct, physical and passionate on both attack and defence, so we have picked our team accordingly.

"Obviously, we want to make a good start to the tournament. It's been the best part of three weeks since the Oceania championship, so we want to get back up to where we were at that tournament in terms of our attack and defence."

Scotland placed fifth in the Six Nations Under 20s, defeating only pool opponents Italy, though the scoreline was 20-19 against Ireland, also in their pool.

Other potentially interesting day one clashes see England take on Samoa and Australia versus Wales, while South Africa will clash with France and the hosts Georgia face Argentina.

The second round of matches is on Sunday, with New Zealand facing Italy at 11.30pm NZT.

Kickoff is at 9pm tonight.

New Zealand Under 20: Will Jordan, Josh McKay, Braydon Ennor, Orbyn Leger, Tima Faingaanuku, Tiaan Falcon, Ere Enari, Luke Jacobson (c), Tom Christie, Dalton Papali'i, Sam Slade, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Ryan Coxon, Asafo Aumua, Ezekiel Lindinmuth

Reserves: JP Sauni, Tim Farrell, Alex Fidow, Sam Caird, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Caleb Clarke

Scotland Under 20: Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, Lewis Berg, Stafford McDowall, Ross McCann, Connor Eastgate, Charlie Shiel, Matt Fagerson, Thomas Gordon, Luke Crosbie, Callum Hunter-Hill (c), Alex Craig, Fergus Bradbury, Fraser Renwick, George Thornton

Reserves: Robbie Smith, Ross Dunbar, Adam Nicol, Bruce Flockhart, Tom Dodd, Ruaridh Dawson, Josh Henderson, Robbie Nairn

