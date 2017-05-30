Legacy of the All Black jersey to be celebrated at Te Papa exhibition

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

New Zealand's most iconic sporting garment will be the focus of a new exhibition at Te Papa.

Rugby Legends: The Spirit of the Black Jersey will tell the stories of the players who have worn the famous All Black jersey.

Among the displays in the exhibition will be four jerseys each portraying innovative design features, including a 1905 Originals jersey, a 1924 Invincibles jersey, a 1998 women's World Cup jersey and a 2015 World Cup jersey worn by Richie McCaw.

The exhibition comes soon after recent significant changes to the team's jersey, including a markedly different away strip unveiled late last year and a new crest to be worn during this year's Lions tour.

Te Papa chief executive Geraint Martin said the exhibition celebrates the "unrivalled record of success of New Zealand rugby".

"New Zealand's rugby history has become the stuff of legend, and with the upcoming Lions series what better time to celebrate the country's rugby prowess."

In addition to the Lions tour, New Zealand Rugby will be marking its 125th year in 2017, and NZR chief executive Steve Tew said it was a "fitting time to... showcase many of the incredible teams and wonderful stories of our game".

Curator Michael Fitzgerald said the exhibition will feature the Webb Ellis Cup, as well as a remembrance panel to honour the rugby players killed during World War I.

Visitors will have the chance to stand with the All Blacks as they perform the haka through a 360 degree virtual reality experience.

"These will be complemented by a video touchscreen playing archival footage focusing on the jersey and what it means to play in it," Fitzgerald said.

Photos taken by legendary rugby photographer Peter Bush will be on display.

The exhibition opens at Te Papa on June 2, and will continue until October 15. Entry is free.

- NZ Herald