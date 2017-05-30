British and Irish Lions depart for New Zealand

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The Lions flew out to New Zealand overnight - a few hours after their choir staged a dress rehearsal at their farewell dinner in London.

Coach Warren Gatland has been holding choir practice in camp for the last couple of weeks, and on Sunday night, led by captain Sam Warburton, they revealed their work.

The Lions have prepared four songs, one from each of the represented nations, and will use them to respond to their hosts.

The All Blacks perform a haka to welcome their guests, and expect a response, so the Lions have decided to sing.

The Lions repertoire includes Jerusalem, Calon Lan, Fields of Athenry and Highland Cathedral. At the dinner they sang the last of these, led by Scotland's Greig Laidlaw, and then performed Fields of Athenry as an encore, led by Ireland's Robbie Henshaw.

| Take a look at all the best shots as the 2017 Squad arrive for their @Qantas flight to New Zealand. https://t.co/M8v0TfE2Pp #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/fcyhuZpRnH — British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) May 29, 2017

The 41-strong squad will arrive in New Zealand tomorrow, with their first match on Saturday against a Provincial Barbarians XV.

They then play almost every three days, touring around the country playing five more games before the first Test at Eden Park on June 24.

The squad enjoyed one final photo in England before setting off for the other side of the world, as they soaked up the experience by taking selfies on Monday morning.

Stuart Hogg, Conor Murray and Rhys Webb all snapped pictures with their phones as the Lions stood out on the steps - with coaches posing towards the bottom of the ramp.

On board the plane, the stars looked to be enjoying themselves as they smiled and offered thumbs up to the camera before the long-haul flight to New Zealand.

Hogg and Sexton in particular looked excited for the trip as the players settled in for the flight - the Lions' first journey to New Zealand since 2005.

The day has finally arrived! We can't wait to get to New Zealand with our first match of the Tour only 5 days away. #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/oBpFlR2q3n — British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) May 29, 2017

And the tour's mascot - Billy the Lion - was even permitted a photo in the cockpit alongside pilot Steve Ager and Lions captain Sam Warburton.

Earlier Maro Itoje was pictured checking in for the flight clutching onto Billy - who has his very own passport complete with a paw print for a signature.

At 22 years old, Itoje is keeping up the tradition of the tour's youngest player taking care of Billy, after Hogg was tasked with the same responsibility in 2013.

The tour's official Twitter account joked that Billy had cleared passport control and was all set to board the flight with the rest of the squad.

News just in... We can confirm BIL has cleared passport control and is ready for his @Qantas flight to New Zealand!! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/dO0hdHUCGj — British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) May 29, 2017

