Plenty of entertainment options on offer for punters during British Lions rugby tour

British and Irish rugby fans who are on the hunt for an alternative to rucks and mauls will find entertainment options aplenty upon arriving in New Zealand.

In addition to the action on the field, cities will be gearing up to put on a show for the thousands of rugby fans who will make their way to the Antipodes for the Lions tour.

All Black legend and recently announced Auckland ambassador Sir John Kirwan has come up with his list of the top 15 things to do in the city during the tour, including ziplining on Waiheke Island, walking the Hunua Ranges or jumping on a boat and making the most of the harbours.

Queen's Wharf in the CBD will be the hub for fans in Auckland, which is hosting three matches - two tests and a midweek game between the Lions and the Blues at Eden Park.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (Ateed) estimates that more than 20,500 international visitors will arrive in the city during the tour, pumping $26.7 million into the region's economy.

An Ateed spokesman told the Herald a guide was being prepared for the events planned for the Queen's Wharf entertainment hub. Regional fanzones will also be set up at Trusts Arena in Henderson, the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau and at the North Shore Events Centre.

Both Queen's Wharf and the regional fanzones will screen the test matches live.

The fan trail in place during the 2011 Rugby World Cup is making a comeback, guiding fans from Auckland's waterfront to Eden Park for the two test matches.

The Auckland Symphony Orchestra has shifted the date for one of its biggest shows of the year to accommodate the tour.

Fittingly it has a strong British theme. Conductor Peter Thomas said the Last Night of the Proms will feature both classical music and that of more contemporary artists such as Queen and Elton John.

Usually held on a Saturday and a Sunday night, the concert has been moved to avoid clashing with the first test of the tour on June 24.

It will now be held on the Friday and Sunday, with the orchestra hoping to capitalise on British patriotism and entice a few rugby fans to the show.

"We've left that date free. We encourage the audience to be involved and sing along," Thomas said.

Meanwhile, two pop-up campervan parks will be set up in Auckland during the tour, at Ellerslie Racecourse and Alexandra Park.

The parks will be open for select dates during the Auckland games. Booking a spot at either Ellerslie or Alexandra Park will cost $100 per campervan per day for two people, with an additional $15 for each additional guest.

- NZ Herald