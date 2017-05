The Black Ferns Sevens have cruised through to the final of the penultimate world series event in Canada.

New Zealand's thumped France 28-5 in the semifinals, with Michaela Blyde, Crystal Mayes, Niall Williams and Katarina Whata-Simpkins scoring tries for the Olympic silver medallists.

The Black Ferns Sevens earlier downed Russia 24-0 in their quarter-final.

New Zealand will face Canada in the final this afternoon, after the hosts beat Olympic champions Australia 17-10 in the first semifinal.

- Radio Sport