Prime Minister Bill English to get chiefly title during visit to Samoa

Prime Minister Bill English will be given a new title when he travels to Samoa this week.

English heads to Apia on Wednesday, where he will mark the country's 55th Independence Day celebrations and attend the first Super Rugby match to be played in the country.

It is understood he will also be given a chiefly title, or matai.

English's wife Mary is part-Samoan and he will receive the honorary title at a ceremony in her family's village, Faleula, on Friday.

It is not yet known what the title will be. The names vary according to status and region, though English is likely to be awarded the highest honour.

Former Prime Minister John Key received the title of To'osavili from the village of Poutasi, which was badly affected in the 2009 tsunami.

English said his visit - his first as Prime Minister - reaffirmed the two countries' special relationship. Samoa was an important bilateral partner, he said.

"I am looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Tuilaepa and discussing a wide range of political and economic issues including the Pacific Islands Forum, which Samoa will host in September."

English will also check in on New Zealand aid projects in the country during his four day visit. New Zealand gives around $25 million in aid to Samoa, including support for tourism, renewable energy production, prison upgrades, and health and education initiatives.

- NZ Herald