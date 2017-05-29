Rugby needs a competititve All Blacks-Lions series, says Sir Graham Henry

By Mick Cleary

Sir Graham Henry believes the Lions are the only credible challengers to New Zealand's pre-eminent status - although the former Lions and All Blacks coach acknowledged that the 'suicidal' schedule makes their task almost Mission Impossible.

"Yes, most possibly so, as it is certainly the most difficult itinerary in the history of the game," said Henry. "I don't know who arranges these things but I'm pretty sure it wouldn't be a coach or a player. I just hope it doesn't impact on the tour because these are the best two teams in the world going head to head.

"It is a hugely stimulating prospect, for everyone here in New Zealand, as well as round the world. Rugby needs this to be a real contest.

"It is a major worry that Australia and South Africa have fallen away so much and so quickly.

"Eddie Jones is doing a great job with England but those teams don't meet until 2018.

"For the game's sake, it is so important that this is a competitive series. It is what the sport needs, for New Zealand to be challenged."

That didn't happen the last time the Lions toured New Zealand, 12 years ago in 2005.

Henry, who coached the Lions in 2001, had taken over as All Blacks coach 18 months earlier and was up against England's World Cup-winning coach, Clive Woodward.

It proved no contest, New Zealand swatting the Lions aside in the test series 3-0, with All Black first five-eighth Dan Carter in his pomp. That team were to be the genesis of the side that eventually reached the Holy Grail of a World Cup triumph on home soil in 2011, repeating the feat under Steve Hansen in England four years later.

Much as Henry has self-evident leanings towards his countrymen, there is no disguising his affection for the Lions or his relish for the upcoming fray.

Steeped in rugby lore, Henry, 70, knows the well-being and credibility of the sport needs high-octane competition. For all the romantic bombast and hype that can surround a Lions tour, there is no disputing the fact that the concept comes under scrutiny every time a series is lost.

The Lions are assailed from various quarters, with a clamour from Premier Rugby to reduce tours to five weeks in future.

"The Lions are one of the cornerstones of the game and must be fostered and safeguarded," Henry said. "Warren Gatland and his Lions will be welcomed with open arms."

And even though the All Blacks have not played since November, Henry warns against the notion that they might be underdone or still in transition.

"We all thought there might be a dip after the 2015 Rugby World Cup, yet the All Blacks played some of the best rugby they have ever played in 2016.

"They are setting new standards. That's what drives the All Blacks every time they get together. You blokes tend to get excited about a Lions tour.

"Well, when it only happens once every 12 years, imagine what that means to a player here. These All Blacks have only got one crack at it."

Henry hopes the Lions come through their build-up games ahead of the tests in solid shape.

"A lot of these blokes will be coming up against a style of play, a fast, dynamic, ball-in-hand style, that they are not used to having to combat week in, week out."

- Daily Telegraph UK