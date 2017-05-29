Justin Marshall: In-form candidates for Lions tests

Justin Marshall is a former All Blacks halfback and current columnist for the New Zealand Herald

There is only one round of Super Rugby to come before the All Blacks selectors name their squad for the British and Irish Lions tour on June 8, so they probably have their minds made up.

Opportunities will remain for players in terms of injury replacements, with Jerome Kaino, Kieran Read, Liam Squire and Dane Coles in particular under the microscope, but the selectors will have all contingencies covered.

I am interested, in particular, in the players out of the frame pushing themselves into contention.

Whether the All Blacks would be bold enough or need to select them is another matter, but they have all the attributes to fit nicely into the environment.

One is Blues wing Matt Duffie. He has the versatility to play from centre to fullback and is clearly very good under the high ball.

Last year was his learning year after his stint in league, but now that he has fully adapted back to the 15-player game, we are seeing his true quality.

Crusader Jordan Taufua is another. I believe the loose forward is one of the most under-rated players in the country. At the moment, in Read's absence with a broken thumb, Taufua is playing No 8 for the Crusaders, but he can play anywhere across the back three and is particularly adept at No 6.

With Kaino (knee operation) and Squire (broken thumb) on comebacks, that makes Taufua an important player. The 25-year-old's workrate is immense and he can pass, offload and certainly tackle.

My next three are worthy of being in the mix and all have big futures. However, in saying this, Steve Hansen has never been afraid of being bold and if a player really impresses him, he prefers to get them into his environment rather than wait.

Crusaders midfielder Jack Goodhue is one and some may be surprised at my mentioning him, but the 21-year-old is a centre who reminds me of how Conrad Smith played and is in the mould of Joe Stanley and Frank Bunce.

Goodhue is tough, defends well, and has good vision. He has a great distribution game, as well as being able to handle the physical stuff.

New Zealand rugby is blessed with a lot of depth at No 10 at the moment, but Crusader Richie Mo'unga must be on the All Blacks' radar. He will get his chance, I'm sure, because he's in such good form and his goalkicking is of the highest quality and that's an area of concern for Hansen and Co.

Midfielder Ngani Laumape has developed enormously at the Hurricanes. I can see similarities to Ma'a Nonu there and this coaching group got so much out of Nonu even when he was struggling at Super Rugby level. If they developed Laumape, the 24-year-old former Warrior could be some player.

To finish, and to possibly spark debate, how well is Steven Luatua playing? Whether his good form is a relief at knowing that his short-term future from next year will be in the United Kingdom, I'm not sure, but his physicality and skill level is superb and he must be playing close to the best rugby of his career.

Given his form in an inconsistent Blues pack and all the loose forward injuries, will the selectors overlook the fact he is leaving for Bristol and include him?

- NZ Herald