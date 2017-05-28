Rugby: Black Ferns Sevens unbeaten in Canada

By Campbell Burnes

They got better as the day wore on.

The depleted Black Ferns Sevens have recorded a clean sheet with three wins from three on day one of the Canada Sevens in Langford, the penultimate event on the World Series circuit, which they lead by 10 points from arch-rivals Australia.

New Zealand thus top Pool A, which will mean they face the second best third place-getter, Russia, at 6.36am in the Cup quarter-final tomorrow.

New Zealand shook out the rust with a 17-10 opening win over Netherlands, in which captain Tyla Nathan-Wong did not start, before squeezing out USA 7-0 thanks to a try to Shakira Baker.

Michaela Blyde was the star turn in the 43-7 walloping of England, not the force in sevens they are in 15s. The Taranaki flyer ran in no less than five tries in a fine individual display.

Australia were undefeated in Pool C, but did have a 24-all draw with Fiji to blot their copybook.

New Zealand 17 (Michaela Blyde, Shakira Baker, Cheyelle Robins-Reti tries; Robins-Reti con) Netherlands 10 (Erin Arends, Bodil van Wijnbergen tries) HT: 12-5

New Zealand 7 (Shakira Baker try; Tyla Nathan-Wong con) USA 0 HT: 0-0

New Zealand 43 (Michaela Blyde 5, Jess Drummond, Ruby Tui tries; Tyla Nathan-Wong 4 con) England 7 (Katie Mason try; Lauren Cattell con) HT: 24-0

- NZ Herald