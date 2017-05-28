National club rugby results: May 27

Northland

(Premier)

Kamo 25 Western Sharks 12

Waipu 38 Mid-Western 17

Old Boys-Marist 28 Hora Hora 17

Mid Northern 51 Otamatea 17

Wellsford 62 Hikurangi 10

(Championship)

Kerikeri A 36 Tomarata 7

Moerewa/United Kawakawa 31 Ohaeawai/Okaihau 13

Awanui 38 Kaihu 17

Whangaruru 22 Kaikohe 15

North Harbour

East Coast Bays 37 Marist 27

Takapuna 20 Silverdale 16

Northcote 45 Mahurangi 8

Massey 29 Kumeu 6

North Shore 24 Glenfield 20

East Coast Bays have stayed in touch with the leading four clubs after a 37-28 victory over Marist but, just as importantly, celebrated the 200th premier game of centre Rhys Bennett.

He debuted in 2000 and has proven himself a Bays stalwart, joining a select group of double centurions which includes Ian Coley, Wayne Hill, Mark Anscombe and Slade McFarland.

Bays had to work hard to subdue Marist, who led 17-8 at the break, with young first five Robbie McIntosh having a fine game and scoring 13 points. Doubles to Marty Swart and Jason Donnelly saw Bays regain the initiative, but it needed a late yellow card to evergreen Marist skipper Brett Rusk for them to seal the victory.

Northcote are at the top of the standings after a comfortable 45-8 win over Mahurangi. Northcote took a while to settle into their pattern, but once there played some good rugby in patches. Zach Clarke celebrated his blazer (40) game with a good game at lock. Man of the match went to hard-working loosehead prop Aston Pickens.

Two tries to veteran front-rower Adrian Smith helped Massey to a 29-6 win, and second place overall, over Kumeu.

North Shore needed a late penalty goal to the veteran Willie Walker to edge Glenfield 24-20.

Takapuna beat Silverdale 20-16 after trailing 16-0 at oranges. Wing Moses Leo showed \his finishing qualities for his brace, while Jon Elrick, as ever, supplied the extras. The match was played for the inaugural Michel Cargo Trophy and it was appropriate that Alasdair Cargo scored Silverdale's try. Matt Clark played his 100th game for Silverdale.

Auckland

East Tamaki 46 Grammar TEC 33

Manukau 24 Eden 18

Suburbs 41 Waitemata 24

College Rifles 49 Mt Wellington 18

Ponsonby 23 Marist 21

University 47 Otahuhu 8

Pakuranga 59 Waitakere City 0

East Tamaki will be kicking themselves that they lost to Otahuhu earlier in the season.

For if they had not dropped that south Auckland derby, they might have been sitting in the top eight after an extraordinary 46-33 upset win over Grammar TEC to close out the first round.

The home side engineered a free-wheeling second spell which overturned a 26-17 halftime deficit, but they fell just short of qualifying for the Gallaher Shield round.

An early intercept try to wing Joseph Minati set East Tamaki on their way, but some of the defence from both teams was porous. Grammar TEC halfback and captain Jono Hickey ran in a double, while right wing TJ Vaega, with his father To'a Vaega on hand to watch two of his boys, scored a hat-trick and set up Hickey for his second. Kitione Taimani on the other wing was carrying strongly, belying his size, and it appeared that Grammar TEC would be fine if they tightened up.

But East Tamaki were far from done, running in four tries in a blistering 15-minute second stanza period. Second five Wilson Silipa scored a brace, their big runners such as captain Laga Fa'asavalu, broke the gain line, and the seasoned Timoteo Iosua, off the bench, played field position to good effect. East Tamaki's defence got right in the visitors' faces and the errors mounted. Grammar TEC will have much to do to prove competitive in the top eight, while East Tamaki will wonder what might have been.

Elsewhere in Pool B, Ponsonby edged Marist 23-21, despite a double to Enoka Muliufi. Hooker Kurt Eklund scored two tries for University, who dispatched Otahuhu 47-8, and Pakuranga cleaned out Waitakere City 59-0.

In Pool A, Manukau Rovers pulled off the second upset of the round, their 24-18 win at Eden meaning they leapfrog Papatoetoe and Waitemata and clinch the last available berth for the top eight. Auckland loose forward Josh Kaifa scored a crucial double. But Eden will be celebrating their first top flight qualification since 1987 and will blow out 95 birthday candles next weekend at Gribblehirst Park.

College Rifles maintain their unbeaten record by convincingly defeating Mt Wellington 49-18, and Suburbs won their west Auckland derby, 41-24 over Waitemata, who miss the top tier for the first time in many years.

So the top eight for the Gallaher Shield round, which kicks off next Saturday, is University, College Rifles, Suburbs, Pakuranga, Ponsonby, Grammar TEC, Eden and Manukau. University and Eden did not contest the top eight in 2016. - Campbell Burnes

Counties Manukau

(McNamara Cup)

Ardmore-Marist 45 Papakura 0

Pukekohe 30 Manurewa 12

Bombay 27 Patumahoe 20

Karaka 80 Te Kauwhata 24

Waiuku 19 Onewhero 17

Counties Power Cup holders Bombay toppled Patumahoe with a 27-20 away victory.

Jonny Wilkinson scored all 20 of Patumahoe's points, while Bombay built on a 17-3 halftime lead, which included a penalty try.

Karaka stayed in fourth position but flexed their considerable muscle with an 80-24 victory over Te Kauwhata. Walter Fifita ran in four tries, while Raymond Fuilala recorded a double. Scott Allison kicked 18 points in twos.

Waiuku edged Onewhero 19-17 for their fifth win of the season, while Pukekohe also won their fifth game of 2017, a 30-12 effort over Manurewa. Steelers rep Joe Reynolds scored 15 points, including a try.

Ardmore-Marist are keeping the pressure on Bombay, Patumahoe and Karaka after a 45-0 blanking of Papakura. They have 12 bonus points, which is helpful to their cause.

Thames Valley

Mercury Bay 12 Cobras 10

Waihi Athletic 11 Hauraki North 5

Thames 13 Waihou 8

Coromandel 18 Paeroa West 16

Bay of Plenty

(Baywide premier)

Whakatane Marist 20 Poroporo 13

Te Puke Sports 25 Te Puna 17

Rotoiti 27 Whakarewarewa 14

Tauranga Sports 22 Paroa 10

Rangataua 23 Greerton Marist 15

Mt Maunganui 20 Arataki 8

Waikato

Fraser Tech 42 Te Awamutu Sports 24

Hamilton Old Boys 29 Southern United 24

Hautapu 19 Melville 17

Hamilton Marist 69 University 0

Otorohanga 27 United Matamata Sports 23

King Country

Taupo Sports A 60 Kio Kio 5

Taumarunui Eels 112 Taupo Sports B 0

Piopio 44 Bush United 0

Waitete 39 Taupo United 17

Waitomo 17 Tongariro 12

East Coast

TVC 27 Hicks Bay 10

Waiapu 30 Uawa 22

Ruatoria City 22 Tokomaru United 15

Poverty Bay

Ngatapa 12 Wairoa Athletic 0

HSOB 57 Pirates 22

Waikohu 17 YMP 8

Hawke's Bay

(Tui Maddison Trophy)

Napier Tech 21 Taradale 10

Napier Old Boys-Marist 88 MAC 7

Clive 28 Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 25

Havelock North 46 Tamatea 24

Hastings Rugby and Sports 37 Central 22

Taranaki

Spotswood 35 Clifton 8

Tukapa 37 Stratford-Eltham 10

NPOB 24 Coastal 22

Southern 22 Inglewood 21

Wanganui

Marist 54 Utiku OB 7

Border 36 Ruapehu 12

Taihape 45 Ratana 14

Pirates 38 Ngamatapouri 5

Manawatu

Varsity 21 Kia Toa 11

Te Kawau 55 Freyberg 5

College Old Boys 43 Freyberg 12

Old Boys-Marist 33 Feilding Old Boys-Oroua 21

Wairarapa-Bush

(Tui Cup)

Carterton 15 Pioneer 12

Martinborough 14 Greytown 13

Marist 18 Eketahuna 16

Gladstone 37 East Coast 20

Horowhenua Kapiti

Paraparaumu 8 Waikanae 7

Shannon 52 Rahui 7

Foxton 34 Wanderers 12

College Old Boys beat Athletic by default

Wellington

(Swindale Shield)

Poneke 70 Avalon Wolves 14

Old Boys-University 38 Hutt Old Boys-Marist 36

Petone 32 Johnsonville 5

Marist St Pat's 65 Paremata-Plimmerton 13

Northern United 23 Oriental-Rongotai 19

Tawa 37 Upper Hutt Rams 12

Wainuiomata 34 Wellington 11

Tasman

(Tasman Trophy)

Waimea Old Boys 27 Renwick 15

Stoke 18 Moutere 14

Marist 19 East Coast 17

Buller

(Life Members' Trophy)

Westport 55 Ngakawau-Karamea 10

West Coast

(New Forrest Trophy)

Kiwi 33 Blaketown 3

South Westland 26 Grey Valley 24

Wests 25 Marist 23

Canterbury

(Metro)

Sydenham 60 Marist-Albion 12

Christchurch 23 University 10

New Brighton 26 Shirley 19

Lincoln University 43 Belfast 0

Burnside 25 HSOB 8

Sumner 35 Linwood 13

(Canterbury Country/Mid Canterbury)

Quarter-finals:

Darfield 17 Oxford 16

Rakaia 20 Prebbleton 15

Southbridge 31 Waihora 25

Lincoln 19 Glenmark-Cheviot 15

Playoffs:

Saracens 16 Southern 5

Kaiapoi 28 Celtic 24

Burnham/Dunsandel/Irwell 27 Methven 24

West Melton 26 Hornby 3

Ohoka 23 Rolleston 0

South Canterbury

(Hamersley Cup)

Harlequins 35 Celtic 29

Pleasant Point 16 Geraldine 6

MacKenzie 36 Old Boys 10

Temuka 87 Waimate 5



North Otago

Old Boys 48 Kurow 32

Excelsior 32 Athletic Marist 21

Valley 32 Maheno 13

Otago

(Dunedin Metro)

Dunedin 24 Kaikorai 24

Alhambra-Union 38 University A 28

Southern 39 Taieri 20

Harbour 27 Green Island 20

(Central Otago)

Upper Clutha 17 Clyde-Earnscleugh 9

Arrowtown 41 Maniototo 29

Cromwell 65 Alexandra 20

Wakatipu 80 Matakanui Combined 0

(South Otago)

Toko 24 Lawrence 15

Clutha 64 Owaka 14

Heriot 59 Clinton 18

Clutha Valley 36 Crescent 14

Southland

Eastern-Northern Barbarians 24 Pirates-Old Boys 19

Star 32 Blues 12

Marist 27 Woodlands 10

- NZ Herald