Tony Veitch: When winning isn't enough

We learnt once again this week why the All Blacks are world sport's best team.

Their approach follows that old Japanese concept of kaizen, the constant process of improvement.

Take Mike Cron, the gnarly scrum coach who's been teaching Kiwis how to demolish overseas packs for 33 years.

In this quest for constant improvement, he spent time with the Royal New Zealand Ballet to better understand the art of lifting - crucial at lineout time.

Throw in cage fighting, sumo wrestling and trips to some of the world's most successful sporting franchises, and you start to get an insight into what keeps the All Blacks ahead of the pack.

You can criticise New Zealand Rugby for sticking with its old boys' network - appointing too many former All Blacks as Super Rugby coaches.

You can accuse the All Blacks coaches of favouritism - loyalty first, form second.

You can rightfully accuse NZR of ignoring for far too long the influence of women in New Zealand's No 1 sport.

But while the rest of the rugby world muddles along, with internal politics, general discontent, threats of legal action and a dour style of play, our sides continue to excel.

I had a couple of correspondents on my NewstalkZB weekend shows debating the likely appointment of Ian Foster as next head coach and wondering if the All Blacks and the organisation they represent need fresh blood.

Steve Tew has been NZR chief executive for 10 years. Steve Hansen and Cron have been

in the environment since 2003.

But the All Blacks are a winning machine. Hansen could surpass the 95 per cent winning mark this year and our Super Rugby teams have gone to another level.

All Blacks manager Darren Shand receives requests from coaches around the world beyond rugby wanting to tap into the All Blacks' success. Some are granted access, some not.

Make no mistake, NZR can be difficult to deal with. They don't like misinformation or when the media doesn't play by their rules.

Each week, I pitch story ideas to the people at NZR.

Often I'm laughed out of Wellington, but most of the time, my reasons for wanting to tell a story are accepted.

So next time you wonder if NZR have become stale, picture Mike Cron at the ballet - maybe in a tutu.

Good luck Hamilton, you'll definitely need it

The New Zealand leg of the Sevens World Series is on the move but how will Hamilton be any different to Wellington?

It's still against the law to be drunk in public. The police will still be out in force, as will the media and their pocket-sized cameras recording anyone boozed and out of control.

The news will lead with some idiot riding a wheely bin and Hamilton will simply become the new Wellington.

I hate that the Wellington Sevens went from a 70,000-strong party to a ghost town. I loved the event - I went 11 times.

I blame the likes of John Campbell, who dined out on images of young Kiwis in the 'cool out' room, off their faces.

But did the TV 'news' shows ever bother to pop in to the corporate lounges or stands where thousands were having the time of their lives?

I hosted 120 husbands and wives in one of the corporate lounges. They loved it and came back year after year.

Our guest one day was Graham Henry, who gave a great rendition of Sweet Caroline with pinot in hand.

Did the police really think they were going to catch a drunk New Zealand player when they did a spot check of the players' lounge at last year's event? That's right, they went into the players' lounge. Maybe they were autograph hunting.

I wish Hamilton all the best but I think they'll have a giant target on their back, with the fun police already counting down the days to ruin a great weekend out.

Why are Sydney, Vancouver, Hong Kong and other cities able to put on a great Rugby Sevens party but not us? Why can they sell out their stadiums and we can't?

When it comes to putting on sports events for all Kiwis to enjoy, we suck.

Awesome Alaska

This is the most beautiful rugby field I've ever seen. It's in Alaska and is the brainchild of Justin Green, who grew up playing rugby in the UK, went home and bought his own demolition company.

I tracked him down this week to his home in Anchorage for my radio show. This rugby nut, in between his day job, began a seven-year project to create the Alaskan Rugby Club.

Anchorage is full of rock -there's not a lot of dirt. The field took five years to build and he had to beg locals for decent amounts of dirt so he could level out a 40-metre drop in the field. The result is spectacular.

Now a first Kiwi team is heading there in July to take on this mountainous marvel. Remember the Kevin Costner movie Field of Dreams? Build it and they will come.

