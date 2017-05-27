Rugby: All Blacks captain Kieran Read warns Coles - take as much time as you need

If anyone knows what Dane Coles is going through in his bid to face the British & Irish Lions, it's All Blacks skipper Kieran Read.

Currently in his own race against time with a broken thumb, the skillful No.8 has suffered more than his fair share of concussion over the years, culminating in 2014, but also during the build-up to New Zealand's successful 2015 Rugby World Cup campaign.

In recent years, the risk of permanent brain injury has been taken more seriously than in past generations, with players like Ben Afeaki and James Broadhurst ultimately calling time on their careers.

Despite six weeks on the sidelines, Coles seems likely to be named for the upcoming Lions series, but his captain echoes coach Steven Hansen's concerns over the hooker's well-being and urges a hands-off approach to his recovery.

"Pressure is something you don't want to have on your shoulders," Read, 31, told Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch. "You've just got to give him as much time as he needs - it's an injury where we just need him to get right.

"Certainly, he's pretty vital to our team, but his health is even more so."

Fullback Ben Smith, midfielders Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty, and flanker Matt Todd are other All Blacks to miss game-time this season with concussion symptoms, while Charlie Ngatai's comeback from the affliction has also hit a snag.

"There are good people who have been around this for a while now and the advice they give is pretty strong to the guys," said Read, who re-signed with NZ Rugby for another two years this week.

"I know, across the board, you're not going to go against advice if they tell you you're risking permanent damage.

"It's one of those things we're constantly learning about, but you've got to treat each case on its own merits."

