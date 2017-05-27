Rugby: Concussed hooker Dane Coles to remain in All Blacks v Lions mix

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles will be named for the three-test series against the British & Irish Lions, despite spending more than six weeks on the sidelines, most recently with concussion symptoms.

But there's still a chance he will remain a passenger through the series, which starts at Auckland's Eden Park on June 24.

Coles, 30, has been the national side's starting hooker since 2014 and was a finalist for the 2016 IRB World Rugby Player of the Year award. He is widely regarded as the world's best in his position.

But the Hurricanes captain hasn't played a Super Rugby game since March 18, when he injured a knee against the Highlanders. Soon after, he apparently tweaked a calf in training and subsequently, Coles has suffered severe headaches, diagnosed as concussion.

But All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch that he is prepared to roll the dice on Coles being ready for the Lions and will name him in his squad on June 8, regardless of whether he has returned to action by then.

"We'll name him, obviously, because he's our number one hooker," he said. "If he's not right, he won't play, but he deserves to be named.

"He could come right, and we might have him back for the first test, second test or third test."

Hansen admitted Coles has not been able to train properly for several weeks and would have to prove himself on the training paddock before taking his place in the test line-up.

"We won't just chuck him in the deep end. He'll have to do some training to get him reconditioned to be able to play rugby.

"But if he's not right, he's not right. He's got an injury that takes time, so we'll take the time with him.

"You've got to be patient and once we can start training him full bore, that's what we'll do."

Hansen told Veitch he had phoned Coles to discuss his progress and to lay out a plan for his All Blacks inclusion.

"I just reassured him that he doesn't have to panic and can take his time - when you're right, you're right and there's no pressure."

Touch wood, Coles seems to be the last of the All Blacks injury concerns in the build-up to the Lions visit.

Hansen said there was little more anyone could do about broken thumbs to captain Kieran Read and understudy Liam Squire - "They're mending as fast as they can and both of them should be ready for the series."

Flanker Jerome Kaino is recovering well from knee surgery, first-five Lima Sopoaga will continue his return to the Highlanders this weekend, while utilities Israel Dagg and Ben Smith are also back on the park for their respective Super Rugby teams.

"Colesy is really the only guy that has a question mark over whether he will be right," conceded Hansen.

- NZ Herald