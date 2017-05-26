Rugby: Why Israel Dagg has perfect platform to shine for Crusaders

Israel Dagg has made plenty of injury comebacks for the Crusaders but this one, against the Rebels in Melbourne tomorrow, is different.

Previously, Dagg, as one of the Crusaders' best attacking weapons, has been relied upon to add penetration and verve as soon as the opening whistle sounded following his rehabilitation.

Not this time. Yes, there will be pressure on All Black Dagg, 29 next month, to play well with Steve Hansen to announce his squad for the British and Irish Lions tour in just under two weeks.

But that expectation is always there, and the positive thing for Dagg in this scenario is that every one of the Crusaders' players, almost without exception, is in form and firing.

That, allied to the fact that under Scott Robertson and his assistants the Crusaders can play more than one style of game - free-wheeling attack or up the middle stuff combined with a devastating set piece - means Dagg, on the right wing, just has to play his own game and the rest will take care of itself.

Dagg, despite his 61 tests, is a confidence player. If he's not quite right up top, then the feet don't move with the same fluency and the gaps seem to close that little bit quicker.

Confidence shouldn't be an issue for Dagg or the Crusaders against the Rebels, who have lost seven of 11 matches this season, but, after having weathered some fierce recent storms against the Hurricanes and Chiefs, it would be negligent for the table-toppers to go off course in the calmer waters the Rebels should provide.

Havili, still only 22, has been a quick but slightly inconsistent player in recent years but has suddenly developed into one of Robertson's best attackers. He is second only to Damian McKenzie (1009m) as the competition's top ball runner in metres with 883m and is also in the top three in terms of defenders beaten.

Seta Tamanivalu, an All Blacks midfielder who has made a good fist of playing on the wing for the Crusaders, is back in the No13 jersey and will add thrust alongside the guile of Tim Bateman at No12. Tamanivalu's nephew Manasa Mataele is in the No11 jersey and Richie Mo'unga, who playing a starring role against the Chiefs in Fiji, starts again at first-five.

Robertson's pack has been rotated but has lost none of its potency. But it's the form and danger that the backline poses which will be especially helpful for Dagg after his absence for the last nine matches due to a knee injury. He's back and chances are he will enjoy himself.

Crusaders team to play the Rebel at AAMI Stadium in Melbourne tomorrow, kick-off 9.45pm is: David Havili, Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu, Tim Bateman, Manasa Mataele, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Jordan Taufua, Pete Samu, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Sam Whitelock (c), Quinten Strange, Michael Alaalatoa, Ben Funnell. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Joe Moody, Oli Jager, Luke Romano, Jed Brown, Mitchell Drummond, Mitchell Hunt, George Bridge.

Rebels: Ben Volavola, Sefa Naivalu, Tom English, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Nic Stirzaker (c), Amanaki Mafi, Colby Fainga'a, Sean McMahon, Lopeti Timani, Steve Cummins, Tyrel Lomax, James Hanson, Toby Smith. Reserves: Siliva Siliva, Fereti Sa'aga, Laurie Weeks, Culum Retallick, Hugh Sinclair, Ben Meehan, Mitch Inman, Jonah Placid.

