Rugby: A bad time to be sore losers

For both the McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu and Waverley Harvesting Border coaches, tomorrow's top tier Tasman Tanning Premier match at Dallison Park is simple body count math.

It could not be more clear that the club which wins the 2017 Premier title will have to successfully weather a significant injury toll, which threatens to grow exponentially for both these squads as they face the month of June, when their leading players could have up to 5-6 matches.

Each club will contribute seven representatives to the Steelform Wanganui lineup, which is playing three games on weekdays, and both sides are already working with makeshift backlines while missing key forwards tomorrow.

"It's all where you are at the end of the second round," said Ruapehu coach Daisy Alabaster.

"Just stick to our gameplan instead of worrying about everybody else.

"We've had injuries all the way through, it's part and parcel of what we're doing.

"I might have to have a word with Softy [Jason Caskey]."

Ruapehu are doing without their first fives combination of Josh Fifita (hand) and Craig Clare (calf) until June 10 - Alabaster shaking his head at the consummate pro Clare getting hurt during a Wanganui fitness session.

"Years of wisdom should have stopped him on a 3km run when he felt a twinge.

"Josh was unlucky because I think Wanganui were looking at him, and hopefully they are at the end of the club season."

In addition, club veteran Ian Rowe has a hamstring problem while representative flanker Jamie Hughes might be rested to protect a finger injury.

Ruapehu have had the bye to get over any other niggles, although in such a tight Top 4 competition, Alabaster said a week off with no points also has itsnegatives.

"We were one point behind Border, but then lost 4-5 points [in gap].

"Lose this week and we could be out of the Top 4, which puts the pressure on."

Their last hit out was the 37-5 win over Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri to close the first round, with Alabaster still worried about his side being strong in spells but showing five-minute lapses in concentration when the opposition can come back.

With their guiding lights injured, Ruapehu has put faith in some backline youngsters who are stepping up, as Kahl Elers-Green (21), Shaq Waara (18-19) and Cruz Pene (22) take on more demanding roles, although with points at a premium, Pene does not provide the goal kicking security Clare does.

"[Border] got Nick Harding, he's [kicking] 75 [per cent]. A bit like Marist with that Mitchell [Millar]," said Alabaster.

"It makes a big difference heading towards that top four."

Veterans Andrew Evans and George Williams have been covering the back field, reliable as ever.

Alabaster was eager to hear if Border were under the same injury clouds, wryly noting they seem to have imported enough talent to cover it.

"Flankers, locks, and locks that can play flanker, they're well endowed.

"I don't know why they would waste the money bringing in more, I guess they have to retain the championship."

However, his opposite number, Justin Lock, is facing over a month of games without linchpin prop Tietie Tuimauga, while the side is bereft of Middletons as flanker Angus continues to struggle with knee issues and long missed captain Fraser was ruled out for another week at training.

Loose forward Kieran Hussey is still four weeks away, veteran Ray Stark is gutting through rib problems, and second five James Forsyth is unavailable. "It's a few good players too, the marquee players," Lock said.

"We could be dusted off the top this weekend, no problem."

Representative cricketer Simon Badger will take the No10 jumper tomorrow, with Anaru Haerewa at second five and top tryscorer Kaveni Dabenaise being the man spotlighted to spark the attack from centre.

In the pack, former Fijian test player Sekonaia Kalou continues to be worth his weight in FJ$, as was evidenced in Border's sole loss to Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist. As injured players were dropping left and right ,he called the pack to him then led the way with two tries.

"He's a top man, real good around the team environment. We're using his experience while he's here," said Lock.

The other MVP is not found on the field, as trainer Deb Koubaridis works with the injured while preparing for more to come in June.

"Deb's working overtime even now, let alone when the Heartland boys are going to be bruised and battered," said Lock.

"We knew that was coming and we were going to drop our Tuesday training, but instead we're going to do pool sessions and gym. We need to make sure the [other] boys are doing something."

The other big game tomorrow is Black Bull Liquor Pirates taking their newly won Grand Hotel Challenge Shield up the Waitotara Valley to face Ngamatapouri � both teams having three current Wanganui squad members.

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist will want to rebound from the narrow Shield loss against Utiku Old Boys at Spriggens Park, while PGG Wrightson/Balance Taihape won't accept less than five points when Harvey Round Motors Ratana come to Memorial Park.