Provincial Barbarians name squad for opening match of Lions tour

A number of changes have been made to the Provincial Barbarians squad for the British and Irish Lions series opener.

Half a dozen players, including Crusaders Quentin Strange and Heiden Bedwell Curtis, have been made unavailable due to Super Rugby commitments and will miss the June 3 clash at Toll Stadium in Whangarei..

Ten players have been added to the final 23, including veteran Waikato utility back Dwayne Sweeney and former All Blacks Sevens player Sam Vaka.

North Harbour first-five Bryn Gatland, the son of Lions coach Warren Gatland, remains in the final Barbarians squad.

"It's great to see provincial players make the step-up to Super Rugby and put in some impressive performances," said Barbarians coach Clayton McMillan.

"While we would have loved to have them involved in our campaign we recognise they are needed elsewhere but our coaching group is confident we have selected a strong group of players who will relish this opportunity to take on the British & Irish Lions."

The squad is:

Forwards:

Aidan Ross (Bay of Plenty)

Tolu Fahamokioa (Wellington)

Sam Anderson-Heather (Otago)

Andrew Makalio (Tasman)

Marcel Renata (Auckland)

Oliver Jager (Canterbury)

Keepa Mewett (Bay of Plenty)

Joshua Goodhue (Northland)

James Tucker (Waikato)

Mitchell Dunshea (Canterbury)

Lachlan Boshier (Taranaki)

Matthew Matich (Northland)

Peter Rowe (Wanganui)

Backs:

Jack Stratton (Canterbury)

Richard Judd (Bay of Plenty)

Bryn Gatland (North Harbour)

Dwayne Sweeney (Waikato)

Kaveinga Finau (Inga) (Canterbury)

Jonah Lowe (Hawke's Bay)

Sevuloni Reece (Waikato)

Sam Vaka (Counties Manukau)

Luteru Laulala (Counties Manukau)

Junior Ngaluafe (Southland)

