Rugby: Wyatt Crockett's impressive winning run

Wyatt Crockett just doesn't know how to lose.

With the Crusaders beginning the Super Rugby season with a perfect 12-0 start, it's now been 10 months or 22 matches since the Crusaders and All Blacks prop played in a losing side.

July 23, 2016 was the last time the Crusaders tasted defeat, when they were beaten by the Lions 42-25 at Ellis Park last year.

Crockett was on the field that day but he didn't play in the All Blacks' only defeat of the season to Ireland in Chicago, meaning that quarter-final defeat was also his last loss in a competitive match (putting aside a pointless warm-up game against the Hurricanes).

This season Crockett has made the field in 11 of the Crusaders' 12 victories. The Red and Blacks look to make it 13 straight when they face the one-win Rebels on Saturday night in Melbourne.

While missing the All Blacks' defeat in Chicago, Crockett played in 10 test victories in the Rugby Championship and the end of year tour.

That puts the prop at 21 straight wins on the rugby field. Sam Whitelock is not far behind with 19 consecutive wins, having also missed the All Blacks' first ever defeat to Ireland.

Crockett has actually played in 47 undefeated tests for the All Blacks, 46 victories and once draw since his only test lose against England in December 2012.

He holds the record for highest win percentage in test rugby at 97.41 having played in 58 tests, 56 of which were All Blacks' wins.

